Mitt Romney Roasted for Calling Ukraine Aid Bill 'The Most Important Vote We Will Ever Take as US Senators'

“If we fail to help Ukraine,” the RINO senator from Utah, Mitt Romney, droned, the world as we know it will end. “If we fail to help Ukraine,” he said over and over, Putin will take over Europe, and China will enslave the world. Western civilization depends not on America but on Ukraine.

Romney gave the speech Tuesday on the Senate floor to condone an emergency spending bill that would give Ukraine another $60 billion in U.S. aid, according to The Hill. “The vote we will soon take to provide military weapons for Ukraine is the most important vote we will ever take as United States senators.”

We are not being asked to send American troops into war, only to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. If we fail to help Ukraine, Putin will invade a NATO nation. Ukraine is not the end, it is a step—and letting Putin have his way with Europe would jeopardize our security. pic.twitter.com/yzZ4OHUMI1 — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) February 13, 2024

Spoiler alert: The bill passed, and Romney was roasted for what he claimed.

The early morning 70-29 vote came after conservative GOP senators, such as Josh Hawley of Missouri, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah spoke through the night objecting to the bill. A group of mostly RINOS — led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — voted in favor of the bill with a strong majority of Senate Democrats. All said, 22 Republican senators voted to pass the bill, according to The Hill.

Either Romney and his gang of globalists have no shame, think the American people are dumber than a cardboard full of wet gravel, or both. But they’re not.

Journalist Kyle Becker was quick to point out on X that Romney’s claim that the Ukraine vote was “the most important” ever means that it was more important than border security, the U.S. national debt, and a list of other items that could spell doom for the Constitution.

Here’s all the other things Mitt Romney doesn’t think is “the most important vote we will ever take as US Senators”: ☑️Border security

☑️A Declaration of War

☑️Impeachment vote for President Biden

☑️Getting U.S. national debt under control

☑️Cutting spending/reducing inflation… https://t.co/EvM2TspvfK — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2024

Does Romney think that Ukraine’s long and complex history with Russia is more important than a secure American border? Is it more important than the Constitution? Is Ukrine the linchpin of world history? Am I missing something?

Conservative commentator and author George Papadopoulos — referencing RINO globalist aspirations — posted on X, “Senator Mitt Romney on the $96 billion foreign aid package: ‘Most important vote we will ever take as US Senators’ They don’t even hide it anymore.”

Senator Mitt Romney on the $96 billion foreign aid package: “Most important vote we will ever take as US Senators” They don’t even hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/SVjzh8YN3d — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) February 13, 2024

It appears the globalists have declared victory. Resistance is futile. All nations will kneel before the globalist king.

It’s a bit like then-President George Bush‘s 2003 ill-starred speech in the middle of the Iraq War. Bush stood on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with a banner hung behind him that read. “Mission Accomplished.” The mission had not been accomplished. Far from it. Bush had the character to later admit it was one of the biggest mistakes of his career, according to Forbes.

Romney and his globalist crones will never admit to making a mistake. They’re too arrogant, and they are truly relentless.

StopWokeCulture summed it up in a post on X. “@MittRomney lies. He lies about what’s in this bill. He lies and he knows it. You can’t trust @MittRomney.”

@MittRomney lies. He lies about what’s in this bill. He lies and he knows it. You can’t trust @MittRomney. https://t.co/ZjR2xgWCgR — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) February 13, 2024

The post included a reposting of GOP Sen. J.D. Vance from Ohio that read, “I just sent the below memo to every one of my Republican colleagues in Congress. Buried in the bill’s text is an impeachment time bomb for the next Trump presidency if he tries to stop funding the war in Ukraine. We must vote against this disastrous bill.”

Vance pointed out that the bill includes funding to Ukraine into 2025. If Trump was to become president again, Democrats could try to impeach him if he tried to stop the funding. Talk about stacking the deck.

Politicians like Romney have no problem lying or cheating to get what they want — power. But power is not truth. In the end, truth will prevail. It always will. They can’t lie their way out of that.

