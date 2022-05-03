Share
News

Mitt Romney Vacations in Town Where Trump Lives, Wears Disguise to Hide Himself When He Goes in Public: Book

 By Jack Davis  May 3, 2022 at 4:05am
Share

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah really likes to go to Florida, including one particular town where he’s not so certain that the folks there like him very much.

That’s because the town in question is Palm Beach, where a former international businessman who is also a former president owns a very large estate and commands a very large following.

And so, when Romney travels to his vacation home in Palm Beach, he reportedly wears hats on the assumption that no one will recognize him as the arch anti-Trumper who denounced Donald Trump the candidate, opposed Trump as president even before he was sworn in as a senator and voted to impeach the former president.

At least, that’s the tale told in a new book, according to Business Insider.

A so-called family friend is the source of the anecdote contained in the book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.”

Trending:
We Finally Know the Deadly Surprise Chinese Military Airlift Was Delivering Right to the Heart of Europe

“If he were recognized by Trump supporters there, there was a good chance he would be harassed,” Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns wrote.

The morsel was gleefully devoured by many on Twitter.

Related:
Tulsi Gabbard Announces Legal Action Against Mitt Romney Over His 'Outrageous' Treason Claim

Romney is no stranger to indulging in a masquerade.

In 2019 it was revealed that he invented a false name on Twitter — Pierre Delecto — to praise himself and hit the “like” button when others trashed Trump.

The disguise bit might seem a bit over the top.

Is Romney right to fear harassment from Trump supporters?

But even before the Capitol incursion and his subsequent vote against Trump in the former president’s second successful effort to stave off a Democrat-led impeachment effort, Romney had been harassed while traveling.

The book included another Romney anecdote in which his wife, Ann, seemed to be concerned about the future of the Romney political dynasty.

“Trump’s dominance, she said, made it uncertain whether any of the boys could run for office as Republicans,” the book said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Another Food Processing Plant Catches Fire Amid Bizarre String of Incidents Across US
Chaos Hits the Steps of the Supreme Court as Shrieking Abortion Advocates Call to 'Shut it Down'
Woke Teachers Get Nasty Surprise After Parents Elect Conservative Board
Game Changer? Police Make Big Announcement in JonBenet Ramsey Case Over 25 Years After Notorious Murder
Pelosi and Schumer Have Complete Meltdown After Reported Overturn of Roe v. Wade Leaks
See more...

Conversation