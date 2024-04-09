MLB Legend Endorses Trump for President in the 2024 Election
One of the greatest pitchers in the history of the New York Yankees is stepping up to the plate for an iconic New Yorker.
Legendary closer Mariano Rivera endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election on Monday, according to The Denver Gazette.
The baseball Hall of Famer was speaking on WABC’s “Sid & Friends in the Morning” Monday radio broadcast.
Rivera cited his own personal friendship with Trump — which precedes the billionaire’s entrance into presidential politics.
“President Trump, he’s my friend,” Rivera said.
🚨 JUST IN: Legendary New York Yankees Pitcher Mariano Rivera says he is endorsing Donald Trump for President.
“President Trump, he’s my friend. I can’t deny that. Before he was the president, he was my friend. Because of that, I’m going to vote for him.” pic.twitter.com/tqn8FOIZTs
— Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 8, 2024
“I can’t deny that. I will tell that to anyone. Before he was the president, he was my friend,” he continued.
“Because he’s my friend, I’m going to vote for him.”
Rivera framed his endorsement as beyond partisan politics — saying it is “the right thing for the country.”
Trump went on to thank Rivera for the endorsement in a Truth Social post.
THANK YOU SID, AND MARIANO RIVERA! pic.twitter.com/RGdU9i1Bqq
— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 6, 2024
Trump awarded Rivera the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a 2019 ceremony, citing his success on the baseball diamond, as well as his philanthropic endeavors.
“Enter Sandman” played as Mariano Rivera walks into the East Room to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/aE2u6s3Azb pic.twitter.com/Z2i0qEV1DR
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 16, 2019
Rivera has testified openly of his faith in Jesus Christ throughout much of his adult life.
This is his first formal endorsement, although his relationship with Trump isn’t new.
A mainstay of the Yankees’ late 1990’s dynasty, Rivera is the all-time Major League Baseball leader in saves, according to Baseball Reference.
A native of Panama, Rivera was signed to a contract with the Yankees organization in 1990.
The dominant closer was naturalized as a United States citizen in 2015 — after finishing a career that included thirteen different All-Star Game appearances and five World Series championships.
