MLB Legend Goose Gossage Comes Out Swinging for Trump, Bashing Democrats

The Hall of Fame pitcher came out swinging.

Richard “Goose” Gossage, the legendary relief pitcher probably best known for his years with the New York Yankees, has long been known as one of the more outspoken former Major League Baseball veterans when it comes to national affairs.

But in an interview this week with the NJ.com, the right-hander was really throwing heat – and his targets were Democratic leaders who’ve been trying to stymie President Donald Trump.

“I’m hoping and I’m praying that these [bleepers] go off the cliff to never be heard from again,” Gossage told NJ.com’s Randy Miller.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led off Gossage’s enemy’s list, but former special counsel Robert Mueller was in the lineup, too.

“All of them! Nancy Pelosi and that lying Chuck Schumer,” Gossage said. “And then [bleeping] Robert Mueller and the [bleeping] Mueller Report, and the FBI … I hope some of them go to jail!”

That might put Gossage out of step with the standard liberal party line spouted by most top figures in the sports world, but it places him firmly among Trump supporters. And like many backers of the man in the White House, he thinks Democrats are using the current coronavirus crisis for political gain.

Considering the Democrats’ presumptive candidate for 2020 is the doddering Joe Biden, the former vice president who only won former President Barack Obama’s endorsement when Biden was literally the only choice left, it might be understandable that the party will stoop to anything to have a chance in November, but Gossage was still disgusted.

“I cannot even fathom that they would go to this length, but this is the last straw,” he said. “Where would you attack Trump? In the economy. That’s all they have. And let me tell you something, people are [bleeping] dying and the liberals could give a rat’s ass.

“Our civil liberties are under siege. And Biden, he can’t put [bleeping] two sentences together!”

Gossage, who described himself as a lifelong Democrat who voted for Obama, told Miller he switched sides because of Trump’s presidential campaign.

“I was a Democrat my whole life,” Gossage said. “I voted for Obama. When Trump started running and saying all the things that he was saying, like bringing bring back manufacturing, drain the swamp … I jumped ship.”

He hasn’t been shy about his disillusionment with the party’s current incarnation since. In a March interview with the Tampa Bay Times criticizing the current state of the game he built a career in, Gossage uttered some of the most damning words a conservative could come up with:

“It’s like the Democrats are running baseball,” he said.

Gossage, of course, has been safely ensconced in the Hall of Fame since his 2008 induction. Fellow MLB veteran and Trump supporter Curt Schilling, a man whose pitching career included World Series championships with two different teams – the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox – and a World Series appearance with a third – the Philadelphia Phillies – hasn’t won his spot in Cooperstown yet.

When Schilling came up short in votes again this year, CBS Sports openly acknowledged Schilling’s “rhetoric in recent years” might be the problem.

Schilling hasn’t seemed to let that worry him, judging by his Twitter account. And Gossage doesn’t sound like he cares much about liberal sensitivities either.

“I love Trump,” the Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident told Miller. “I have Trump signs in my yard and I wear my Trump hat everywhere.”

That’s a point that’s impossible to miss.

