Anthony Bass was abruptly cut from the Toronto Blue Jays after a controversy over comments he made on his social media account. (Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

MLB Pitcher Abruptly Cut After Brutally Honest Comments on Target and Bud Light

 By Johnathan Jones  June 9, 2023 at 2:51pm
The Toronto Blue Jays have cut pitcher Anthony Bass a week after he shared a video that encouraged Christians to boycott companies such as Target and Bud Light over their LGBT advocacy.

Bass, 35, initially apologized for sharing the video on May 31. He shared a clip from a person named Ryan Miller, who is behind an Instagram account “dudewithgoodnews.”

The video quoted Bible verses and called the LGBT ideology “evil” and “demonic.”

Bass quickly expressed remorse following a backlash, but his critics did not feel his apology was genuine. He was booed a day after sharing the video by the home crowd in Toronto:

While he initially said he was sorry, the right-hander said Thursday the video did in fact reflect his beliefs and he did not view what he shared as hateful.

Bass said he had come to view the LGBT dustup as a “distraction” and that he would refrain from sharing his personal views online in the future.

“The video itself, obviously, I took it down,” he said, The Athletic reported. “But I stand by my personal beliefs and everyone’s entitled to their personal beliefs, right?”

Should employees be fired for expressing their opinions on personal social media accounts?

Bass added, “But also I mean no harm toward any groups of people.

“As a team, our job is to win baseball games. And that’s my focus,” he also said.

The pitcher was scheduled to catch a “healing” ceremonial first pitch from an LGBT activist before Friday’s home game against the Minnesota Twins and during its “Pride Weekend,” Fox News reported.

Instead, the pitcher was told just hours before the start of the game that he was out of a job.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said the controversy played only a minor role in the decision to cut Bass.

“Performance was a large aspect of the decision,” Atkins said, according to ESPN. “Distraction was a small part of it and something we had to factor in.”

The Blue Jays have a week to either trade Bass or place him on waivers. The team announced on Twitter that it has activated pitcher Mitch White in the place of Bass.

The team also shared a “pride” rainbow-themed graphic that featured White and the rest of Friday’s lineup.

The Blue Jays currently have a variation of the transgender-inclusive “pride” flag as the cover photo on the team’s account.

Much of Major League Baseball is currently in a standoff against Christians over the league’s full embrace of the LGBT lobby.

The Anaheim Angels hosted the anti-Christian hate group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Wednesday during its celebration of the LGBT community, KABC-TV reported.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently facing a boycott from Catholics over the team’s decision to honor the fringe group next week.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a San Francisco-based group of gay men who dress up in drag and mock Jesus.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




