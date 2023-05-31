MLB Player Blasted After Apologizing to the Woke Mob Live on Camera: 'I Am Truly Sorry'

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass took heat for sharing a video that stands up for Christian principles and castigates Bud Light and Target for their transgender agendas. And now the MLB player is groveling to the LGBT lobby and apologizing for daring to support traditional values.

The Blue Jays seem to be proving that the L.A. Dodgers aren’t the only MLB team to bow before the transgender and LGBT lobby to the exclusion of Christian fans.

The controversy began on Monday when Bass shared to his Instagram page a video made by a man who was speaking about the outrageous LGBT agenda being pushed by corporations such as Bud Light and Target, and who urged people to boycott these brands.

“Here’s the reason biblically why I believe Christians have gotta be boycotting Target, Bud Light, and any other corporation that’s pushing the things they’re pushing,” the man in the video Bass shared said. “I think a lot of people make this into a political issue, or they say, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal?'”

He went on to quote the Bible’s Ephesians Chapter 5 which reads, “Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. For it is shameful even to speak of the things that they do in secret. But when anything is exposed by the light, it becomes visible, for anything that becomes visible is light.”

He said that “taking part” by shopping at Target helps the company push Satanism and transgenderism in front of children and Christians should not be doing this.

“This is evil, this is demonic,” the man added, “we won’t stand for it, we’re not going to go to the stores anymore and we’re not going to give them our money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Miller (@dudewithgoodnews)

There wasn’t much “hate” in there except a “hate” for the extreme left’s desire to groom children for corruption. Why is that something we shouldn’t hate?

The clip was posted by the Instagram account “dudewithgoodnews” and Bass reportedly shared it too, according to Canada’s CBC News.

Let’s see what Anthony Bass is up to on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Ppv4Ubx1S1 — whyjays believer (@JohnnyGiuntaa) May 29, 2023

But, after the inevitable outrage broke out as the radical LGBT lobby attacked Bass, the team and MLB, Bass folded like a cheap suit and only a day later jumped before the microphones in an abject apology.

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the ‘pride’ community which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine and I am truly sorry for that,” Bass told the media.

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

“I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday and I apologized with them. And as of right now I am using the Blue Jays resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward,” he added.

“The ballpark is for everybody and we include all fans at the ballpark and we want to welcome everybody,” he concluded.

It is hard to understand why Bass had to apologize to baseball. Neither he nor the man in the video talked about anyone going to ballparks at all.

But, apparently, Bass wasn’t woke enough. Blue Jays manager John Schneider waved off Bass’ apology and said it is “only the first step” in his act of contrition, CBC reported.

“It’s not going to be a 15 or 30-second apology and say, ‘OK, I did my part.’ There’s going to be continued work with the resources we do have to try to show that he’s understanding that he made a mistake.”

Bass’ tweet even drew an over-the-top attack from Canada’s minister for sport, Pascale St-Onge, who absurdly claimed that his post was “dangerous and can harm lives.”

But not everyone supported the player for falling on his sword for the radical LGBT agenda.

Twitter user name Billy blasted Major League Baseball, saying, “Very sad, can’t even have your own opinions anymore. It’s okay when the Dodgers invite anti-catholic sisters of indulgence, but he can’t make a post about having pride month crap shoved down everyones throats.”

Very sad, can’t even have your own opinions anymore. It’s okay when the Dodgers invite anti-catholic sisters of indulgence, but he can’t make a post about having pride month crap shoved down everyones throats. — Billy (Dougvember) (@billyphillyboi) May 30, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, “He’s entitled to his own opinion. He shouldn’t be forced into apologising if its what he believes in.”

He’s entitled to his own opinion. He shouldn’t be forced into apologising if its what he believes in; of course people will disagree with you. Nobody agrees on everything. But, it’s immoral to force someone to say something which isnt what they actually think. All too often… — Douglas Jeffray (@DouglasJeffray) May 30, 2023

Yet another Twitter user “translated” Bass’ words and said it was essentially Bass apologizing for daring to be a Christian.

“Translation: I apologize for being a Christian and having my own form of beliefs & opinions,” he wrote.

Translation: I apologize for being a Christian and having my own form of beliefs & opinions. Sincerely,

Anthony Bass — BO’S BURNER (@boflowsburner) May 30, 2023

It appears that Christians are one of the few groups that people are allowed to discriminate against. If you are a Christian, you must forever apologize, reject your own principles, and take a knee to satisfy MLB and the radical woke left.

