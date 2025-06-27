Share
News
Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani warms up before the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Denver.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani warms up before the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Denver. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo)

MLB Superstar Achieves Feat Not Seen Since Willie Mays Pulled It Off in 1954

 By Joe Saunders  June 27, 2025 at 4:12pm
Share

L.A. Dodger Shohei Ohtani keeps carving his way into baseball history.

The three-time MVP is already holder of the biggest contract ever signed in sports and has snapped a record held by pitching legend Nolan Ryan, among other feats.

And with a home run on Thursday, he notched a mid-season record that hasn’t been seen in the game since the Say Hey Kid roamed the outfield for the New York Giants seven decades ago.

Batting in the seventh inning against the woeful Colorado Rockies, in Colorado’s home-run friendly Coors Field, Ohtani blasted a solo home run into the Dodgers bullpen.

With the Dodgers up 2-1 at the time, the homer provided an insurance run for L.A.’s eventual victory. But it did something else, Fox News reported.

With it, Ohtani became the first player to have 28 home runs and six triples at the 80-game mark since Willie Mays in 1954.

Americans outside of California might have had their fill of Los Angeles lately.

Between the fires that devastated so much of the city in January and the rioting of earlier this month that led President Donald Trump to send in the National Guard — over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom — as well as Marines, there’s been simply too much bad news coming out of the City of Angels in 2025.

And the Dodgers themselves have contributed their part to the national fatigue (if not disgust) with all things L.A.

But for many, Ohtani is different.

Do you watch baseball?

Sure, Thursday’s game was against the Rockies — cellar-dwellers of the National League West with only 18 wins against 63 losses (including Thursday’s).

And sure, Ohtani’s homer came at Coors Field in Denver, the Mile High City, where altitude and thin air make batters’ dreams come true.

But the fact remains it was Ohtani at the bat, and it was Ohtani who sent that ball out of the park for the National League West-leading Dodgers. And it’s Ohtani’s career that continues to capture the nation’s attention.

“He’s gonna have every record when it’s all said and done,” one user wrote on the social media platform X. “Absolute phenom.”

Related:
'This Has Really Gone Sideways': Nightmarish Scene Erupts in LA After Dodgers Win World Series

Baseball fans all over the country — and even those who only casually follow the game — would have to agree.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




MLB Superstar Achieves Feat Not Seen Since Willie Mays Pulled It Off in 1954
'The View' Co-Host Makes the Most Absurd Statement Yet About Trump and Women
Iranian Commander Reported as Killed in Israeli Strike Allegedly Seen Alive at Tehran Rally
Insanity: ESPN Announcer Apologizes for Calling America 'Great' During WNBA Broadcast
Furious Trump Lets Curse Word Fly as He Unleashes on Israel and Iran: 'I'm Not Happy'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation