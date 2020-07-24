Multiple New York Mets players wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts during warm-ups prior to Friday afternoon’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

But reigning National League Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso was not among them.

Instead, Alonso, who cracked a major league rookie-record 53 home runs last season, was seen wearing a shirt with a Bible verse emblazoned on it.

“Love Your Neighbor,” Alonso’s shirt read, a reference to Mark 12:31.

According to the NorthJersey.com, among the Mets players to wear Black Lives Matter shirts were third baseman Jeff McNeil, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, designated hitter Yoenis Céspedes, shortstop Amed Rosario, center fielder Jake Marisnick, infielders Luis Guillorme and Andrés Giménez, and more.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo, meanwhile, joined Alonso in wearing the “Love Your Neighbor” shirt.

Upon further review, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo are wearing different black shirts. Those say “Love your neighbor” — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 24, 2020

While Alonso did not wear a Black Lives Matter shirt, the slugger has previously expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

After Alonso posted a black-screen photo to his Instagram account last month, a user replied, “All Lives Matter.”

“Get out of here with that ignorance,” Alonso responded, the New York Post reported. “Of course everybody’s life matters but we’re focusing on the widespread racism in our country right now. The question is, why does the black lives matter movement bothers you enough to have to say all lives matter?”

“I’ve done a lot to thank our frontline workers and first responders and have never promoted violence,” he wrote in another comment under the post.

“It’s an amazing concept that you can be against the systematic racism in our country and fight for something to change as well as see the good in people and see what our first responders that have all citizens best interest at heart do for our communities.”

Alonso has also made it a point to pay tribute to 9/11 victims and first responders.

Prior to last year’s game on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Alonso bought each of his teammates custom-made cleats reading, “We will never forget.”

Pete Alonso orchestrated the Mets’ wearing of commemorative 9/11-themed cleats tonight. He planned it for weeks, ordered & paid for everybody’s shoes and enlisted other clubhouse leaders (including Jacob deGrom) to get everyone on board. pic.twitter.com/fiJbYCU8mq — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 12, 2019

As SNY reported, he said he would be donating 5 percent of last year’s Home Run Derby winnings to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports military veterans, first responders and their families, including those adversely affected by the 9/11 attacks.

