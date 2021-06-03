The San Francisco Giants announced on Tuesday that the Major League Baseball team will add a rainbow “Pride Patch” to team uniforms, in addition to wearing custom “Pride” caps, in support of LGBT Pride Month.

The team said in a tweeted statement that it will “become the first MLB team to incorporate pride colors into on-field uniforms in honor of the LGBTQ+ community and pride celebrations.”

The post added, “The 11 colors of the new Pride logo are emblematic of the Progress Pride Flag and signify inclusion and progression with the six pride colors – red (life); orange (healing); yellow (sunlight); green (nature); blue (serenity); purple (spirit); and black and brown to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color and light blue, pink and white to recognize people who are transgender.”

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newson tweeted, “Love this, @SFGiants!!” following the announcement.

The Giants plan to debut the new uniforms during Saturday’s home game against the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN reported, “Billy Bean, MLB’s first ambassador for inclusion, will take part in Saturday’s events at Oracle Park, where the palm trees in Willie Mays Plaza will be wrapped in the 11 colors of the Pride flag.”

The outlet also revealed, “The Oracle Park scoreboard will also display Pride colors throughout June.”

“Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step. Very proud to be part of it,” manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. “Looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The Giants’ Pride Month celebration is one of the multiple controversial moves associated with the LGBT community in June.

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See announced its celebration of Pride Month with the display of a rainbow flag in Vatican City.

The announcement was posted on Twitter on Tuesday to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See celebrates #PrideMonth with the Pride flag on display during the month of June. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/Xentlnr16E — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021

Another tweet on Tuesday included a quote from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that said, “As we celebrate Pride Month this June, let us not only observe how far we have come in the struggle for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons, but also acknowledge the challenges that remain.”

.@SecBlinken: “As we celebrate Pride Month this June, let us not only observe how far we have come in the struggle for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons, but also acknowledge the challenges that remain.” Read Secretary Blinken’s statement: https://t.co/Gdopgeceor pic.twitter.com/RbMH41opHt — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2021

Blinken’s statement added, “The Department has committed to increasing U.S. engagement on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) human rights issues abroad.”

