MLB Team's Fans Stage 'Reverse Boycott,' Throw Garbage Onto the Field to Send Message to Owner

In what is being labeled a “reverse boycott” by the media, Oakland A’s fans, who have been staying away in droves amid a woeful season, turned out in force Tuesday night to make a point.

But even a full house and rare win seemed pointless because as the fans were calling for an investment in the team to restore its luster, Nevada legislators were putting the final touches on a bill that could fund a Las Vegas stadium the team could eventually call home, according to Fox News.

According to CBS, the bill to give $380 million in public money to build the stadium is expected to win final legislative approval and be signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

The proposed 30,000-seat ballpark, which A’s owner John Fisher appears to be salivating to move into, would be built at the site of the Hotel Tropicana, which would be demolished.

As the team’s departure from Oakland appeared to be taking shape, Oakland fans turned out en masse to show what is possible if they get a team worth watching.

Last night’s “reverse boycott” at the Oakland Coliseum was surreal. pic.twitter.com/5reSr0uvSg — Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) June 14, 2023

A crowd of 27,759 trooped to the Oakland Coliseum, many sporting shirts that read “SELL” and chanting “Sell the Team” during the game as their way of hoping Fisher sells the team so that it can remain in the Bay Area.

As Fox News noted, the A’s are last in attendance with an average of 8,555 fans per game.

As if showing what fans can do, Oakland defeated Tampa Bay 2-1, a bright spot for a team that had the worst record in the American League last year and was holding onto that spot going into Tuesday night’s game with an 18-50 record.

Following a “reverse boycott” the Oakland As win their 7th consecutive game in front of 27,000+ pic.twitter.com/bw4eqz449j — Liv’s Sports Talk (@LivsSportsTalk) June 14, 2023

Manager Mark Kotsay said the crowd, and the win, were both great,

“Tonight was as close to a playoff crowd as I’ve experienced managing. The energy and atmosphere was everything that this stadium can be. For that to happen and for us to play a good game all around in front of that crowplayoff crowd as I’ve experiencedd, I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Mark Kotsay on Coliseum vibes: “Tonight was as close to a playoff crowd as I’ve experienced managing. The energy and atmosphere was everything that this stadium can be. For that to happen and for us to play a good game all around in front of that crowd, I couldn’t be happier.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 14, 2023

However, despite the win, fans showed their displeasure by littering the field with garbage.

Stu Clary, who helped organize the event, said it was worth a shot, according to SFGate.

“The alternative is waiting around and doing nothing, sitting on our hands and watching while not making a statement,” Clary said. “So, what the hell? Why not have some fun? Why not make it feel like the old days for at least one night?”

A’s fan Luis Deltoro held out little hope that one night could change the future.

“I don’t know if there’s a happy ending, man,” Deltoro said. “A happy ending is the A’s staying, and the chances are very, very slim, so it’s hard to think of that.”

But Anson Casanares said there is always hope.

“Ain’t nothing done till the shovel’s in the ground,” he said. “What gives me hope, what gives me happiness, is that, if you look around, it’s not even five o’clock and there’s so many people here on a Tuesday. There’s always a stigma about Oakland sports, Oakland fans, especially A’s fans, that they don’t care. Look at this man, we do care. All you’ve got to do is invest in the team.”

