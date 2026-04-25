MLB Umpire Chases Down Robbery Suspect Who Took His Phone

Major League Baseball umpires usually pay attention when bases are stolen — but apparently not when their cell phones are stolen.

Brock Ballou, who has been an umpire with the MLB for four years, was in Philadelphia on April 9 for the game between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks, per a report from CBS News.

Ballou found himself tied up in an alleged crime spree that began when the suspect entered a 7-Eleven in the Center City neighborhood and allegedly stole multiple items.

A store employee was punched several times in the process.

About half an hour later, the suspect grabbed Ballou’s phone while he was holding it to look at directions.

PHILLY ATTACK: MLB umpire robbed and punched to the ground by suspected teen in Center City, police say. A bystander recovered Ballou’s stolen phone. He worked home plate two days later. https://t.co/zt8drFt7wz — Fox News Sports (@FoxNewsSports_) April 16, 2026

“The suspect approached the male and snatched his cell phone out of his hands,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith told CBS News.

But Ballou refused to be a victim of the crime.

“The victim went chasing after the male, at which time they got involved in a physical altercation at 16th and Walnut,” Smith added.

The suspect also allegedly punched Ballou multiple times when he tried to take back his phone.

Ballou incurred some injuries, though they were not serious.

The suspect gave up, running away without the phone, which had fallen to the ground during the scuffle.

A passerby picked it up and gave it back to Ballou.

Despite the altercation, Ballou had a successful overall trip in Philadelphia.

He was behind home plate just two days after the robbery as the Phillies and the Diamondbacks faced off, according to a report from Fox News.

Ballou is both a solid crime fighter and a solid umpire.

He has correctly called 94.1 percent of balls and strikes this season, with all four challenges against his calls being overturned.

That makes him better than the average umpire, according to data from Ump Scorecards.

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