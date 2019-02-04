MLK’s Niece Wants Northam To Apologize for ‘Agreeing To Kill Little Babies’

Alveda King, a niece of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday and called on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to apologize for “agreeing to kill little babies” in the womb.

“Well, the Democrats and many people are stuck in skin color racism,” King said. “(Northam) needs to rescind all of that.

“He needs to apologize for agreeing to kill little babies, little human beings in the womb. His own — in his own state, those little human Americans, he needs to apologize to them.

“He really does.”

Northam appeared on WTOP radio Wednesday and spoke in support of late-term abortion and even infanticide.

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

“The infant would be delivered,” he said. “The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Northam apologized last week for a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook but has yet to apologize for his infanticide comment.

King said it was important to forgive the Virginia Democrat but also called on him to rescind state abortion laws to make up for his mistakes.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“When the story initially broke, I said, ‘Well, wow, 35 years ago, we need to forgive him,'” she said. “However, forgiveness is one thing, but how do we move forward is another thing.

“And rather than to ask the governor to resign, I would ask him to rescind all of the legislation that he has approved that supports the crime against humanity which is abortion.

“I would say stay there, reverse all those actions, stop agreeing to kill little human beings in the womb. You’re a pediatrician. You know those are human beings, right there in the womb.

“So I believe he could do a really good deed if he’s very serious, especially about that apology 35 years ago.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Covington Chaperones Say Boys Were ‘Targeted,’ Encounter Was ‘Staged’

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.