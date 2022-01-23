MLK's Niece Slams Biden, Says He's 'Playing the Race Card' from the Bottom of the Deck on Voting Rights

The entire Democratic Party is in on it.

Democrats understand that without universal mail-in voting, the elimination of voter identification requirements at the polls, federal control of elections, ballot harvesting, and all the other mechanisms of fraud they’re trying to ram into federal law, their party will lose in November.

Starting with President Joe Biden, the party has gone all-in on efforts to gaslight the American people into believing that, unless their toxic “voting rights bill” — a combination of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act — is passed by the Senate, the 2022 midterms and future elections will be stolen by Republicans.

They know, of course, that the opposite is true.

Democrats’ disingenuous fight for voting rights is a fake issue. Their claim that minority voters are being disenfranchised because they have to show up in person or present photo identification to cast a ballot is fraudulent.

At any rate, party leaders used the occasion of Martin Luther King Day observances last week to drive home the message that anyone who rejects these controversial bills supposedly “dishonors” MLK’s legacy and is a “domestic enemy.”

Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, has a very different view. She sees the voting right bills and the Democratic Party’s grandstanding for what it is: A vast, big-government power grab.

In an appearance on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast last week, as Just the News reported, King slammed Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “stirring up emotions to get their way.”

On Monday, Biden declared that voting reform legislation passed by numerous Republican state legislatures last year amount to “assault on our freedom to vote,” especially for minority voters.

King called that out for what it was.

“[What] Biden is doing [is] stirring the race card, race-baiting, playing the race card, trying to stir up emotion,” she said, according to Just the News.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a prophet and a preacher before he was a civil rights leader,” noted Alveda King, a strong advocate of the pro-life movement. “And you have to put all of that together and represent human dignity from the womb to the tomb.”

“Now, that’s not what Biden is doing — President Biden and Vice President Harris, they’re not — Nancy Pelosi and all of them. They’re stirring up emotions to get their way.”

King said the Democratic Party is trying to stoke fear around voting legislation. Essentially, it’s telling voters: “Be afraid, be very afraid.”

Rather than stirring fear and anger, King told Just the News founder Solomon that her uncle was “a man of faith, hope and love.”

“And he, of course, believed in appropriate voting and legislation and the laws, but he said, ‘the law can’t make you love me, but it can keep you from lynching me,'” she added.

King is right on target.

At his disastrous press conference on Wednesday, Biden was asked (twice, actually) if he thought the forthcoming election would be illegitimate. At one point, he replied: “Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate … The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed.” (Emphasis mine.)

This second attempt from Biden on whether the election will be legit is even worse. “Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate … The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed.” pic.twitter.com/nCyuAWSMXm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 19, 2022

Pelosi got in on the act, too.

Gesticulating wildly as she delivered remarks Monday at the MLK Day Deliver for Voting Rights Press Conference, the occasionally overwrought House speaker told her audience: “Nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”

She continued, according to a release from her office:

“This is about suppressing the vote. It’s about nullifying the elections, which Dr. King talked about that day, nullifying the election. It’s about just doing so many things to be obstacles to participation. That’s wrong. The truth is, that’s wrong. …

“And, as has been indicated by the King family this – this bill is supported by all of the Democrats, House and Senate. It’s just the filibuster in the way. So, in a way, if you really, truly want to honor Dr. King, don’t dishonor him by using a Congressional custom as an excuse for protecting our democracy. We have no right to honor this family, to visit the monument. Imagine, 30 – someone 36 years old, left this earth in such a way that he has a monument on the Mall along with Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson. All of them with tears in their eyes for the departure from our democracy that is happening right now – unless the truth is acknowledged and this legislation is passed.”

Pelosi: Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson have “tears in their eyes” that the filibuster is in the way of federalizing elections. pic.twitter.com/tkDnt9wh9Y — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 17, 2022

Democrats are painfully aware that, outside of the party’s leftist base, Americans are disgusted by their unprecedented power grab over the past year. Among independent voters, support for Democrats went down drastically over the past year.

Gallup released a poll on Friday that showed even Democrats have soured on 117th Congress.

According to the poll, approval of Congress among Democrats peaked in February 2021 at 61 percent and now stands at a meager 26 percent.

The report explains that, typically, when one party controls both chambers, “approval of the legislative branch tends to be higher among partisans associated with the majority party than those whose party is in the minority.”

The party doesn’t stand a chance in November unless the Senate passes the Democrats’ corrupt, unconstitutional bills “election reform.” And the only obstacle in their path is the filibuster.

The filibuster, which has been praised so eloquently by Biden, former President Barack Obama (when he was in the Senate) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (when he was in the minority), and which Democrats used literally hundreds of times throughout the Trump years, has now become “a relic of the Jim Crow era.” It’s racist.

The Democratic Party has grossly underestimated the intelligence of the American people. Its pretense that minority voters are being disenfranchised because they’re asked to show identification to cast a ballot is one of the biggest snow jobs in history.

Alveda King is right on the money with her analysis. Democrats have falsely portrayed opponents of the voting rights bills as hateful white supremacists and claim those who disagree with them are evil, conniving racists.

King destroyed these dishonest notions.

Democrats have gone too far. Realizing their days in power are numbered, they are getting desperate. The only way for them to win is to cheat.

Democrats’ fight for so-called “voting rights” is a fake issue. It’s another hoax that’s right up there with ‘Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election’ and that the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion was an “insurrection.”

And the entire Democratic Party is in on it.

