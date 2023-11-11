Joel “King Bau” Bauman may have lost his mixed martial arts matchup against Curtis Millender on Friday, but rest assured he was the only fighter anyone was talking about after the event.

No, Bauman didn’t pull a Mike Tyson and bite Millender’s ear off. Nor did he get steamrolled; according to USA Today, Bauman was on the losing end of a close split decision at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6, with the judges scoring it 28-29, 29-28, 29-28.

Nor was the decision particularly controversial, although Bauman might disagree.

However, Bauman’s attire certainly was.

Check out how the 32-year-old MMA star entered the arena — not just in style but in statement, too:

BREAKING: King Bau comes out with a shirt that says “Trump was indicted before anyone on Epstein’s client list” #GameBredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/0xxQESRqOU — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 11, 2023

Yes, that’s right: “Trump Was Indicted Before Anyone on Epstein’s Client List.” Ouch.

He also shared a shot of the T-shirt on Instagram:

As you might guess, Bauman is a controversial character — at least by the standards of the mainstream media, where expressing these thoughts doesn’t get you the kind of press you like.

Not that he seems to care, considering he reposted a thread from social media influencer Amiri King containing 74 pages of alleged unredacted Epstein flight logs aboard the so-called “Lolita Express”:

Here are 74 pages of unredacted Epstein flight logs. A THREAD: I don’t know what kind of risk I’m taking here, but as a father of 5 daughters, I find myself no choice but to thread these. I’d appreciate a follow if you feel obliged. 🫡 Lots of initials to connect. Also unnamed… pic.twitter.com/nPLcP46K5V — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) November 11, 2023

Yet, aside from convicted procurer Ghislaine Maxwell, no one associated with Epstein has received any sort of serious charges or, from what we can understand, attention from the authorities.

However, the former president of the United States has been charged four times, twice by special counsel Jack Smith and twice by local district attorneys in New York and Georgia.

All are Democrats.

In other words, they’re indicting the political opposition — and the likely Republican nominee, considering when one looks at the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate, Trump is well over 50 percent and only one other candidate (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis) is in double digits.

All of these charges are specious. Jack Smith’s two cases have to do with mishandling classified information (something Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden are well acquainted with) and his failed challenge of the 2020 election results, something every candidate is entitled to do.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleges that Trump’s challenge of the results in Georgia amount to a criminal conspiracy, but if she has evidence of a coherent conspiracy to violate the law she’s been awfully circumspect in not presenting it.

Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case involving supposed “hush money” payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and others is hardly worth mentioning, both in terms of its legal and political merit.

But a billionaire financier who hung himself while neither guards nor cameras were watching who was accused of a massive sex trafficking operation and was connected to some of the richest and most powerful men in the world?

Well, his client list was more or less sealed by the court despite New York Magazine publishing the alleged list in 2019 — and the courts have seem especially uninterested in pursuing his relationship with people like Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

So, sure, King Bau may have lost his fight Friday, but he won the internet — by exposing an unsuspecting audience to an inconvenient truth even Trump haters can’t ignore.

