A mixed martial arts fighter’s wife attempted to stop a match after seemingly believing her husband was being beaten to a pulp, not realizing he was moments away from locking in an armbar that would end the fight in his favor.

The disruption happened Saturday at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

According to the MMA Series website, Vladimir Polozov was matched up against Anatoliy Galushka in the night’s tournament.

Video of the fight showed Polozov held to the floor of the ring, with Galushka on top unleashing blow after blow on the other fighter.

Polozov’s wife was seen rushing the ring, shouting at the engaged fighters and the referee. While focused on her husband’s plight, however, it seems she missed a major move being executed by her husband.

Moments after she ran to the side of the ring, Polozov had gained control of Galushka’s arm and wrenched it into a debilitating armbar.

Galushka tapped out, with MMA records showing the submission happened only 53 seconds into the fight.

Fighter’s wife begs for the fight to be stopped as he locks in an armbar from the bottom pic.twitter.com/u6FzvQMFov — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 3, 2024

“MADNESS IN THE CAGE,” a Russian-language post on Polozov’s Instagram said.

“The wife is running around, demanding that the fight be stopped. And the husband WINS!”

An MMA file on the fighter shows Polozov’s record showed two wins, which includes his submission of Galushka, zero losses and zero draws.

Polozov’s wife was not his only family member in attendance.

In a post to his Instagram, the Russian MMA fighter thanked his dad.

“[He] is a father, he is simply the best,” Polozov’s Russian-language post said.

“He taught me everything, now I fight only because he taught me this. He is Dad, he accepted me into the family, he always said and says that I am his son! He’s simply the best! And yes, he has been through this since childhood, when I was in cadet school.

“Thank you BATYA, I’m glad that everything worked out this way for us, I’m glad, the school of life was tough, but intelligible, the best. I love you DAD.”

