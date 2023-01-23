M&M's Cuts Woke Mascots After Tucker Carlson Joke but Adds Candy-Coated Kamala Wannabe

Remember last year when Tucker Carlson mocked M&M’s for changing the Green M&M’s heeled shoes to sneakers, in a rather amusing segment, saying that they made the Green M&M “less sexy”?

Well, he has now come for M&M’s once again, and this time, the company is taking the hit.

On January 13, Forbes reported that Tucker Carlson had once again taken a shot at M&M’s in response to a new woke advertising ploy on Twitter that featured all-female M&M’s and spoke about “celebrating women across the country.”

We’re celebrating women across the country who are flipping the status quo! Help us shine the spotlight by nominating a woman in your life who is breaking barriers and paving a new path. Head to https://t.co/fgwVEG4joI to learn more! pic.twitter.com/YRxOXvPhXb — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) January 5, 2023

In response, Carlson said in his segment that “Woke M&M’s have returned.” He also claimed that the Green M&M may now be a lesbian and that “there’s also a plus-sized, obese Purple M&M, so we’re gonna cover that, of course.”

woke obese lesbian M&Ms are coming for your kids pic.twitter.com/226zjlSiOJ — matt (@mattxiv) January 10, 2023

Carlson was not the only one who responded negatively to this latest attempt at a woke advertisement, the reaction of people on Twitter has been anything but friendly.

Well, I won’t be buying your candy. Go woke go broke, bye bye. — Daniel (@lktappshb) January 9, 2023

Everything has to have a political twist these days. You can’t even buy chocolate without being lectured to about some thing or another. — UNOwen (@UNowensociety) January 9, 2023

I speak for everyone when I say we aren’t buying this garbage! — Suqq Madiq (Alpha Male) (@suqq_madiq) January 12, 2023

One of the most humorous responses came from conservative influencer Nick Adams, who said that M&M’s new woke advertising, “is no laughing matter, it’s a legitimate crisis. Manhood is under attack like no other time in world history.”

Every American with half a brain should be outraged by M&M’s going woke. This is no laughing matter, it’s a legitimate crisis. Manhood is under attack like no other time in world history. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 12, 2023

This time M&M’s was unable to avoid the backlash to their obvious PR stunt and issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging that the advertising campaign had been “polarizing” and that they had decided to “take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies.”

They also announced that for the time being, the spokescandies would have their place taken in advertising by comedian Maya Rudolph, whom M&M’s claims is “a spokesperson America can agree on.”

Yet people have not taken kindly to this announcement either, with one Twitter user saying that Rudolph is just another shill liberal comedian, even calling her “Kamala 2.0″

Tl;dr go woke go broke. …yet you guys still think it’s a good idea to replace “polarizing spokescandies” with a Democrat comedian Kamala 2.0 🤣🤡 — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) January 23, 2023

The lesson here is one that we have seen time and time again: get woke, go broke. Twice now in the past year, M&M’s has made woke advertisements, but this time, they are not able to escape the backlash.

