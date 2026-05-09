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Indian Christians join in prayer to protest the killing of Indian Christians in New Delhi on Dec. 27, 2007.
Indian Christians join in prayer to protest the killing of Indian Christians in New Delhi on Dec. 27, 2007. (Manpreet Romana - AFP / Getty Images)

Mob Attacks Indian Pastor and His Family as Villagers Try to Drive Him Away from Home

 By Michael Austin  May 9, 2026 at 1:02pm
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A pair of men in central India attacked a local pastor and his family, attempting to drive them from their home because of their Christian faith.

Pastor Motu Sodi, who lives in Chhattisgarh state’s Sukma District, was approached by a mob on April 13 and 14 at his home, where his church also gathers, according to a May 1 report from Morning Star News.

Sodi was then accused of luring villagers away from their tribal religion and illegitimately converting them to Christianity.

The two men, who were part of the mob, then allegedly attacked Sodi, as well as his wife, his sister who is not a Christian, and his niece.

“Even though they came with a huge mob, none of them stepped forward to hit us, except for the two men,” Sodi described to Morning Star News.

Sodi said their weapons of choice were wooden sticks.

Morning Star News shared an image of Sodi with lash marks on his back, apparently caused by the sticks.

He also reportedly sustained internal injuries.

“One of them caught hold of me while the other beat me,” Sodi recounted.

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Sodi said that the attackers warned him, “We won’t let you stay in the village or on your own property. We want to chase you away.”

Meanwhile, Sodi’s wife sustained a head injury.

“I cannot put into words, how much blood was oozing out of her head,” Sodi said.

“She was drenched in blood.”

After the attack, the two men told Sodi they had filed a complaint with police for the purported fraudulent conversions.

Sodi then filed a complaint for the beatings.

But police described the incident as a “scuffle” between the men over a “land dispute,” effectively downplaying the attack.

“We told the police that we did not indulge in the assault but that they came and assaulted us brutally and injured us,” Sodi continued.

India currently ranks 12th in the world for persecution of Christians, according to a report from Open Doors.

Beyond an ascendant Hindu nationalism in the nation’s politics, mobs in rural villages sometimes attempt to drive Christians from their ancestral homes.

Local authorities often turn a blind eye to the mob violence.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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