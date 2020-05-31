SECTIONS
Mob 'Justice' Ends with Young Man Laying on Street in Broken, Twisted Mess

By Jack Davis
Published May 31, 2020 at 7:53am
The violence and looting that engulfed multiple cities Saturday night left a Dallas man hospitalized after he tried to stand up to a mob of rioters.

The vicious assault the man suffered at the hands of the mob left him a bloody wreck on the pavement, according to multiple videos of the incident that were shared on social media.  The videos picture scenes of graphic violence that could be disturbing.

Police said the man, whose name they did not release, had gone to the 2200 block of North Lamar Street in Dallas near the House of Blues with the intent of protecting the neighborhood from rioting.

The man armed himself with a machete.

Police said the man tried to face down the protesters, who then assaulted and overpowered him, according to KTVT.

Video shows the man surrounded as someone hits him with what appears to be a skateboard. Other rioters appear to throw rocks at him as he is helpless on the ground. Others, once the man was down, kicked him.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital before they arrived on the scene of the assault.

Elijah Schaffer of TheBlaze TV, who videoed the assault on the man trying to protect his community, tweeted his dismay at the scenes around him.

Police said that at least 74 had been arrested in Dallas. Most will face charges of inciting a riot, police said.

Police said that the riots developed in the aftermath of protests over Monday’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to KVIA.

Protesters said they had gathered for justice for Flyod and other victims of racism.

As the day went on, the protest turned into a riot during which mobs attacked police cars, blocked freeways and smashed windows at local businesses.

In response, police deployed tear gas.

“Police are allowing their officers to get off scot-free and that has to change. I came here to protest for all marginalized people,” said Prairie View, Texas, City Councilman Xante Wallace, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
