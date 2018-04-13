The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Education
Print

Mob of Law Students Berate Free Speech Lecturer, Call Rule of Law ‘White Supremacy’

By Rob Shimshock
April 13, 2018 at 1:34pm

Print

A City University of New York law student shouted, “F— the law!” while protesting a visiting professor, a video published Thursday shows.

Nearly all the students who showed up to South Texas College of Law Houston Professor Josh Blackman’s speech at CUNY protested him, Hot Air reported.

“Shame on you!” protesters shouted as they formed a line in the corridor leading to the room where Blackman was scheduled to speak.

They held signs displaying: “Restoring the rule of law = white supremacy” and “Shame on CUNY: Don’t give oppressors a platform.”

The Texas law professor’s speech, “The Importance of Free Speech on Campus,” seemed pertinent — especially considering one protester’s statement: “I don’t understand how CUNY allows this.”

Students talked over CUNY’s Federalist Society president, who introduced Blackman, and continued to do so until an administrator cut into them.

“Everybody stop,” the unidentified administrator said. “Let me tell you something. The university rules are people get to speak. You may protest. You may protest. But you may not keep anyone from speaking. If you do, I have other things to do, I will be back. Or you can resolve this yourselves. Or you can have me resolve it.”

While Blackman supported President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, he supports the DREAM Act, he told students.

Do you believe law students should receive instruction on the importance of the First Amendment?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Were I a member of Congress, I would vote for the DREAM Act,” the professor said. “My position is that the policy itself was not consistent with the rule of law, which teaches a lesson. The lesson is you can support something as a matter of policy but find that the law does not permit it. And then the answer is to change the law.”

“F— the law,” a protester shouted.

“F— the law? That’s a very odd thing,” Blackman responded. “You are all in law school. And it is a bizarre thing to say ‘F— the law’ when you are in law school.”

(WARNING: Video contains graphic language.)

RELATED: Nation’s ‘Report Card’: Federal Intervention Has Not Helped Students

A little under 10 minutes into the event, the protesters left the room to complain to the dean, according to Blackman. The professor did not deliver his prepared remarks and instead spent the next hour answering questions from the audience. While only five individuals attended the event initially, the professor counted 30 individuals at the end.

“I learned that some students were either ashamed or intimidated, and did not want to be seen as attending the event,” Blackman wrote in a blog republished by The National Review. “I spoke on originalism, textualism, the separation of powers, DACA, affirmative action, criminal procedure, and a wide range of other topics.

“The conversation was civil and professional. I was very proud of the students who stayed till the end. (Well, there was one Trump supporter in the room who called me a “cuck” for not being MAGA enough — I can’t win.)”

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: American Left, Colleges and Universities, free speech, law, New York City NYC

By: Rob Shimshock on April 13, 2018 at 1:34pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Breaking: Rosenstein Personally Approved FBI Raid of Trump Lawyer

Chuck Ross

robert_mueller,_hillary_clinton

Mueller Investigating $150k Trump Donation from Ukrainian Who Gave Hillary $13 Million

Chris Agee

James Woods Calls Out ‘Weasel Zuckerberg’ Ahead of Congressional Hearing

Chris Agee

Mark Zuckerberg (2)

Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Is Helping Mueller’s Investigation

Scott Kelnhofer

Trump Signs Executive Order Requiring Welfare Recipients to Work

Erin Coates

ted_cruz,_mark_zuckerberg_(1)

Cruz Delivers Tough Questions to Zuckerberg Over Anti-Conservative Bias

Chris Agee

divided California

Breaking: Referendum to Split Calif. Into 3 States Will Be on Ballot

Randy DeSoto

Dershowitz: Mueller’s Setting Stage To Impeach Trump

Recently Posted