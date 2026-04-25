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A train stationed at a railroad station platform in Chicago.
A train stationed at a railroad station platform in Chicago. (bortescristian / Getty Images)

Mob of Urban Miscreants Allegedly Attacked Fellow Chicago Train Passenger

 By Michael Austin  April 25, 2026 at 4:00am
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The Chicago Police Department warned residents of the Windy City on Monday about a gang of nine people who allegedly attacked a fellow train passenger.

The group of alleged thugs — consisting of seven females and two males — are accused of beating the passenger on April 14 around 9:30 p.m.

CBS News reported that police did not provide details about the incident or the condition of the victim.

But a “Community Alert” released by police showed images of the suspects, adding that they “committed an aggravated battery to a transit passenger while on a CTA train.”

They were described as follows:

  • Black male wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and denim shorts
  • Black male wearing a long black sleeve shirt
  • Black female wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts
  • Black female with red hair, wearing a white top
  • Black female wearing a purple sweater
  • Black female wearing a black flower print sweater
  • Black female wearing a black zip up sweater and black shorts
  • Black female wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants
  • Black female wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering and black pants

Chicago Police reminded residents to “be aware of your surroundings and remember your location, bus/train car number, route or train line, train car number and direction of travel.”

They told residents to “press the emergency button” if a situation arises and to “alert the Transit Attendant.”

Residents should also “call 911 immediately, provide detailed description of location and assailant.”

The alleged mob assault is far from the only crime to unfold on Chicago trains in recent months.

Chicago Sun Times reported on April 18 that police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman on a CTA train.

He reportedly exposed himself, made sexual comments, and approached her, attempting to assault her before fleeing the train car.

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Chicago Police described him as a black man in his 40s with a medium build, short black hair, and a beard.

In a story that made national headlines in November of last year, a man named Lawrence Reed — who had been arrested 72 times since turning 18 — allegedly lit a 26-year-old woman on fire in a CTA train, according to a report from NBC News.

Reed had been charged in August with aggravated battery against a social worker and was released on electronic monitoring.

“This was a tragic incident, and the Mayor’s prayers are with the victim and her family,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said of the train incident in November.

He said the attack “should have never happened” and was “an absolute failure of our criminal justice as well as our mental health institutions.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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