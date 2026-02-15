Share
News
A wood cross sits on top of a steeple.
A wood cross sits on top of a steeple. (wwing / Getty Images)

Mobs in India Destroy Christian Homes After Believers Refuse to Renounce Jesus

 By Michael Austin  February 15, 2026 at 8:30am
Share

Christians in the Indian village of Midapalli had their homes destroyed by an angry mob after refusing to renounce their faith in Jesus Christ.

About 25 believers — four families and two other individuals — were confronted by a mob on Jan. 11 and told to renounce their faith, according to a report from Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

They refused to comply — even after being threatened with death.

The mob of about 20 fellow villagers then proceeded to destroy four of their homes.

When the Christians asked the police in Kavande village for assistance, the police not only declined, but sided with the mob.

“The officer in charge threatened the Christian families, questioning their decision to embrace Christianity as members of a tribal community and warning that their unique identity cards and ration supplies would be cancelled,” Christian Solidarity Worldwide reported.

On Jan. 14, the authorities questioned their pastor, banning him from visiting households in Midapalli.

The mob was emboldened even more, and new death threats were directed at the believers.

The Christian families have no choice but to remain in their destroyed homes, which now offer poor shelter.

“It is deeply concerning to witness the grave and unacceptable assault and humiliation these families have been subjected to on account of their religion,” Christian Solidarity Worldwide President Mervyn Thomas said.

“Even more alarming is the failure of the police to protect these vulnerable citizens, which has emboldened the perpetrators,” the statement added.

“We call upon the district administration and state authorities to intervene as matter of urgency, ensuring the safety of the affected families, restoring their rights, compensating them for the loss of their homes, and holding those responsible to account under the law.”

Related:
Watch This Previously Unimaginable 'Backward Finish' Where Olympic Skier Wins by... Skiing Backwards Across Finish Line

Such mob violence against Christians is sorrowfully more and more common in India.

The South Asian nation is seeing an uptick in Hindu nationalism — a sentiment that adherence to Hinduism is core to Indian identity.

Open Doors now ranks India the 12th most severe country in the world for Christian persecution.

“To religious nationalists, to be Indian is to be Hindu, and that leaves no place for Christianity,” the nonprofit described.

“The result is systemic discrimination and violence, particularly against converts.”

The mobs are emboldened by social media virality, and evangelism has become increasingly dangerous in the nation.

Authorities have even passed “anti-conversion laws” in a dozen states.

“In theory, the laws are meant to protect all religions, but the reality is very different — aided by the laws’ vague wording. It means that even a constitutionally approved activity — such as a prayer meeting — can lead to an accusation, arrest and interrogation,” Open Doors said.

“Even a false report is extremely dangerous, as it can lead to mob violence.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




House Republicans Propose New Bill to Help Persecuted Christians in Nigeria
SpaceX Launches New Crew to Space Station After Medical Evacuation
Media Whines About Irish Man Held by ICE, But Here's Why He's Really in Trouble
California Exodus Takes a Huge Leap Forward as Citizens Flock to Las Vegas to Avoid New Tax Hike
NBC Issues Apology for Calling Female Olympic Skier 'She'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation