Mobs in India Destroy Christian Homes After Believers Refuse to Renounce Jesus

Christians in the Indian village of Midapalli had their homes destroyed by an angry mob after refusing to renounce their faith in Jesus Christ.

About 25 believers — four families and two other individuals — were confronted by a mob on Jan. 11 and told to renounce their faith, according to a report from Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

They refused to comply — even after being threatened with death.

The mob of about 20 fellow villagers then proceeded to destroy four of their homes.

When the Christians asked the police in Kavande village for assistance, the police not only declined, but sided with the mob.

“The officer in charge threatened the Christian families, questioning their decision to embrace Christianity as members of a tribal community and warning that their unique identity cards and ration supplies would be cancelled,” Christian Solidarity Worldwide reported.

On Jan. 14, the authorities questioned their pastor, banning him from visiting households in Midapalli.

The mob was emboldened even more, and new death threats were directed at the believers.

The Christian families have no choice but to remain in their destroyed homes, which now offer poor shelter.

“It is deeply concerning to witness the grave and unacceptable assault and humiliation these families have been subjected to on account of their religion,” Christian Solidarity Worldwide President Mervyn Thomas said.

“Even more alarming is the failure of the police to protect these vulnerable citizens, which has emboldened the perpetrators,” the statement added.

“We call upon the district administration and state authorities to intervene as matter of urgency, ensuring the safety of the affected families, restoring their rights, compensating them for the loss of their homes, and holding those responsible to account under the law.”

Such mob violence against Christians is sorrowfully more and more common in India.

The South Asian nation is seeing an uptick in Hindu nationalism — a sentiment that adherence to Hinduism is core to Indian identity.

Open Doors now ranks India the 12th most severe country in the world for Christian persecution.

“To religious nationalists, to be Indian is to be Hindu, and that leaves no place for Christianity,” the nonprofit described.

“The result is systemic discrimination and violence, particularly against converts.”

The mobs are emboldened by social media virality, and evangelism has become increasingly dangerous in the nation.

Authorities have even passed “anti-conversion laws” in a dozen states.

“In theory, the laws are meant to protect all religions, but the reality is very different — aided by the laws’ vague wording. It means that even a constitutionally approved activity — such as a prayer meeting — can lead to an accusation, arrest and interrogation,” Open Doors said.

“Even a false report is extremely dangerous, as it can lead to mob violence.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.