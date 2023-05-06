Model, Former Miss Universe Australia Finalist Dies After Sudden Hospitalization at 23

A 23-year-old model who represented New South Wales in Australia’s 2022 Miss Universe competition has died.

Sienna Weir was taken off life support on Thursday more than a month after an April 2 horseback riding accident, News.au reported.

Weir was critically injured when her horse fell at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Richmond, New South Wales, according to the report.

The polo grounds hosted a show jumping competition on April 1 and 2, according to its website, though news accounts did not confirm whether Weir was participating in that contest when the accident took place.

Weir spoke about her passion for horses in a September interview with Gold Coast magazine.

“Although I’ve lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping,” she told the outlet.

“My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it.”

She said she took a train to a rural area outside Sydney two or three times per week to practice, and she attended show jumping competitions every other weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sienna Weir (@sienna_weir)



Weir told the magazine she was a recent graduate of Sydney University with a double degree in English literature and psychology.

In addition to modeling, she said she worked as an editor for a social worker.

Weir said she was hoping to move to London “in the next few years to spend more time with my sister, niece, and nephew and expand both my professional and social network.”

Weir was one of seven finalists representing New South Wales at the Miss Universe Australia competition in September.

Her boyfriend, Tom Bull, told The U.S. Sun he was heartbroken by the loss. “We loved with a love that was more than love,” he said.

Messages of condolence were left on Weir’s last Instagram post.

“Taken from the world far too soon! RIP Sienna,” one wrote.

“Real life angel, you are forever missed and in our hearts,” said another.

Weir’s modeling agency, Scoop Management, posted a photo montage with the words, “Forever in our hearts.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.