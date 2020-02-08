‘Moderate’ Buttigieg Refuses To Denounce Infanticide in Uncomfortable Interview with Meghan McCain

During an appearance Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg refused to denounce late-term abortions, even after being pressed on the matter.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was discussing his campaign’s strategy for winning over Republican voters when co-host Meghan McCain, a conservative, asked him to clarify comments he made last year about abortion.

In September, Buttigieg had used the Bible to suggest it’s possible that “life begins with breath.”

“There’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath,” he told “The Breakfast Club” podcast. “Even that is something that we can interpret differently.”

McCain asked Buttigieg to address those remarks on Thursday.

“I just wanted you to clarify, because I found that statement to be pretty radical,” she said.

“I’m just pointing to the fact that different people will interpret their own moral lights, and for that matter interpret scripture, differently,” he added. “But we live in a country where it is extremely important that no one person have to be subjected to some other person’s interpretation of their own religion.”

McCain reminded Buttigieg of the backlash Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam faced last January when he appeared to advocate for infanticide.

Northam later said his remarks had been taken out of context, according to WWBT.

“I think people, even Democrats — and there are a lot of pro-life Democrats in the country — want to know exactly where your line is,” McCain told Buttigieg.

“My point is that it shouldn’t be up to the government official to draw the line. It should be up the woman who is confronted with the choice,” Buttigieg replied.

McCain added: “So if a woman wanted to … invoke infanticide after a baby was born, you’d be comfortable with that?”

Buttigieg still would not relent.

“Does anybody seriously think that’s what these cases are about?” he said. “If this is a late-term situation, then by definition it’s one where a woman was expecting to carry the pregnancy to term. Then she gets the most perhaps devastating news of her life.”

He continued: “We’re talking about families that may have picked out a name, may be assembling a crib, and they learn something excruciating and are faced with this terrible choice. And I don’t know what to tell them, morally, about what they should do. I just know that I trust her and her decision, medically or morally, isn’t going to be any better because the government is commanding her to do it in a certain way.”

That wasn’t good enough for McCain, and as she told the candidate, it won’t be good enough for the Republican voters he’s trying to court, either.

“This is going to hurt you in the middle of the country with the Republicans you’re trying to win over,” she told Buttigieg. “People like me, this is a hard line, and quite frankly, that answer is just as radical as I thought it was.”

These comments from Buttigieg show that even Democrats who claim to be Christians and are considered moderates have some very radical views in regard to abortion.

It’s worth noting that despite his views on ending the lives of innocent, unborn children, Buttigieg has called for protecting the lives of even the most depraved people in our society by putting an end to the death penalty.

The candidate previously told The Hill that the “moral consequence of killing somebody who is defenseless for any reason goes against certainly what I’ve been taught about the way we’re supposed to treat human life.”

For Buttigieg, a human life apparently only becomes a human life when a child draws his or her first breath.

Furthermore, the Indiana Democrat’s assertion that late-term abortions are examples of mothers being forced to make a “terrible choice” is misleading, at best.

According to pro-life activist Lila Rose and pro-life OBGYN Dr. Mary Davenport, writing in The Federalist, “There is no medical situation in which late abortion is medically necessary to save the life of the mother. In a common late abortion technique, a lethal intracardiac injection is given, and labor is induced.”

“There is no situation in which late abortion is the only, or even the best, solution to a maternal or fetal health crisis,” they added.

