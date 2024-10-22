Moderator Admits the Truth About How Kamala Harris Town Halls Work When Audience Member Speaks Out

Turns out, Kamala Harris can’t even talk to a town hall without rigging it first.

At a supposed “town hall” in Oakland County, Michigan, on Monday, moderator Maria Shriver gave the game away in the opening minutes when an audience member asked if participants would be allowed to question Harris, or former Rep. Liz Cheney, directly.

It was an innocuous enough question, but it forced Shriver to admit how things were going to work — and it was revealing.

YIKES! Kamala caught staging a sham ‘townhall’ when audience member tries to ask a question “You’re not [allowed to ask questions.] We have some pre-determined questions.” pic.twitter.com/4VXUEUMkth — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2024

“You’re not, unfortunately,” Shriver said. “We have some predetermined questions. And hopefully, I’ll be able to ask some of the questions that might be in your head. I hope so.”

So it was a sham, even if it wasn’t surprising.

Harris, the DEI vice president who is now the DEI Democratic presidential nominee, has shown an embarrassing inability to speak without a script since she supplanted President Joe Biden as their party’s standard-bearer.

Even in friendly environments, like ABC’s “The View” or the flagrantly liberal “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Harris has been unable to make a convincing case for herself.

In what could be called a “real” interview, with Fox News’ anchorman Bret Baier, she proved to be inept, once again, at handling anything like a challenging question from a non-sycophantic source.

She was a disaster.

So when Shriver explained the rules of the game by shutting down a woman in the audience at Monday’s town hall, as the New York Post reported, it might have disappointed the crowd, but it was perfectly fitting for a candidate manufactured by the Democratic Party and championed by the establishment media.

And social media users noticed.

“Some ‘town hall,'” sniffed Fox News’ Brit Hume in an X post.

“Kamala’s handlers clearly don’t trust her to respond to any questions without already having the answers,” another user wrote.

“PATHETIC.”

WOW: Kamala Harris “town hall” host admits the audience can’t actually ask questions at Kamala’s fake “town hall” because the questions are “pre-determined.” Kamala’s handlers clearly don’t trust her to respond to any questions without already having the answers! PATHETIC… pic.twitter.com/ENCkwEQF11 — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) October 21, 2024

Another user called it “just more proof that Harris and the Democrats are completely out of touch with the American people.”

It’s no surprise that Kamala Harris’s so-called “town hall” is nothing more than a tightly controlled, scripted event. When audience members aren’t allowed to ask real questions, you know the campaign is afraid of what might be asked. It’s embarrassing that the Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/JxU6bRTmKs — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) October 22, 2024

It’s actually worse than being “out of touch” with the people. It’s proof of Harris being out of her depth aiming for the American presidency.

The full “town hall” is below. The question from the audience member about asking questions comes about the 17:10 mark:







Biden has given the country an almost four-year look at what it looks like when the president of the United States is unable to handle even questions from the Washington press corps without having them selected for him in advance.

The country is under an invasion of illegal immigration, inflation is destroying American earnings, the flames of war scourge Europe and the Middle East, and American rivals and enemies like China and Iran are flexing their muscles.

The country is on the wrong track under the Biden-Harris administration, and Americans know it.

The fact that Harris is unwilling, or unable, to face a roomful of her fellow citizens for a question-and-answer session without knowing the questions in advance speaks volumes to how unprepared she is to face questions from the world that involve literal life and death.

Americans remember that former President Donald Trump spent four years in the White House proving on an almost-daily basis that he was up to the challenge of handling a hostile globe, a hostile Congress, and a hostile, overtly biased media.

He didn’t need Maria Shriver running interference for him — any more than the country needs Kamala Harris in the White House.

