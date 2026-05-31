From Mohammed to Jesus: A Former Muslim's Journey of Faith

What does it take for someone raised in the heart of Islam to become a follower of Jesus Christ?

That question sits at the center of a fascinating conversation with Al-Fadi, a former Muslim from Saudi Arabia and founder of CIRA International, which stands for the Center for Islamic Research and Awareness.

His story offers more than insight into Islam. It provides a powerful testimony to the transforming grace of God and the surprising ways He draws people to Himself.

Growing up near Mecca, Islam wasn’t simply a religion; it shaped every aspect of life. Sharia law, cultural expectations, and religious devotion formed the framework of daily existence.

Christianity was often viewed with suspicion, and many of the assumptions Al-Fadi carried about Christians came from what he had been taught rather than from personal experience.

Then he arrived in the United States.

Ironically, one of the first things that challenged his worldview wasn’t an apologetics debate or a theological argument — it was Christian hospitality.

A Christian couple took an interest in him, helped him navigate American culture, and patiently taught him conversational English.

Their kindness was genuine and consistent. They weren’t trying to win an argument. They were simply living out their faith. Over time, that love created space for questions. It became evidence that the gospel was more than a set of beliefs — it was something that changed people.

That lesson is important for every Christian. In a world obsessed with strategies and programs, we sometimes forget that relationships are one of the most powerful tools for evangelism.

People often experience the love of Christ through ordinary believers who are willing to open their homes, share a meal, and build genuine friendships.

As Al-Fadi continued his search, he began wrestling with a deeper question: What is the difference between Islam and Christianity?

While Islam speaks of God’s mercy and compassion, Al-Fadi found that assurance of forgiveness remained uncertain. Christianity offered something radically different: grace. The message that Christ died for sinners and that salvation is a gift — not something earned — reshaped his understanding of God.

Several experiences became turning points in his journey, including dreams, his study of the Apostle Paul’s conversion in Acts 9, and his encounter with Jesus’ words in Matthew 5:44: “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

Those words struck him deeply. Eventually, Al-Fadi placed his faith in Christ.

His story is a reminder that God is still drawing people from every nation, tribe, and background to Himself. And often, He uses ordinary Christians, simple acts of kindness, and the timeless truth of the gospel to do it.

To listen to a podcast interview, visit us at our website. To check out my latest book, “Think Biblical About The Geopolitical: Israel, Iran and America’s Future,” click here.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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