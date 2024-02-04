A mom has to have her priorities.

As the mom of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Lisa McCaffrey’s Super Bowl loyalties are etched in stone.

That means that until the game is history, the pop star who has become a running storyline for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs will be exiled to oblivion, according to the New York Post.

“I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple days,” Lisa McCaffrey said on a podcast hosted by Olivia Culpo, her son’s fiancée.

“I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs,” she said.

“If she pops up on the radio station … nope. She’s dead to us this week.”

Lisa McCaffrey said she has Taylor Swift songs on her “running playlist and everything,” but not for the next few days.

Swift, who is in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is expected to make the game, even though her Eras Tour will be performing in Japan.

Lisa McCaffrey will also be attending in a suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, something that was in doubt until recently, according to the New York Post. The Post cited data showing a suite for the game could cost between $800,000 and $2 million.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa McCaffrey had said last week. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia.

“So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now,” she said.

All that changed when Culpo — a Sports Illustrated model — posted in an Instagram story that she had seen to the matter.

“Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite,” she posted.

As for Swift, her travel plans could be complicated by the lack of a place to park her private jet in and around Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press, which noted places for planes are at a premium with both the Super Bowl and the LIV Golf tournament taking place in Las Vegas.

Swift has a show Saturday night in Tokyo, but with the time difference, should be able to arrive in Las Vegas well before game time, because leaving Tokyo at midnight would be the equivalent of leaving Las Vegas at 7 a.m. Saturday.

AP noted there are no places where her jet could stay, which means that after she flies into Las Vegas, her plane would have to park at another airport.

