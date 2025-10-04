Mom of 5 Dies After Being Bitten as Her 2 Dogs Fought Over Chicken Nuggets

During an inquest hearing in England on Monday, the court learned about a woman killed by her dog in an accident involving chicken nuggets.

It was July 2024 when Michelle Hempstead, 34, died after her dog bit her at home in Essex, England, according to the U.K.’s Sky News.

“Michelle Hempstead died of the consequences of traumatic blood loss following a single bite from her large dog in her home which severed an artery,” Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes said.

“The bite was not malicious and occurred when she was caught during a brief fight between her two dogs over food,” he said.

Mother-of-five was fatally bitten by her dog as pets fought over food, inquest hears. 🔗 Read more https://t.co/3VPzR70LkA — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 29, 2025

Samuel West, Hempstead’s boyfriend who witnessed the accident, said that his girlfriend had brought home McDonald’s chicken nuggets, which she sometimes shared with her two dogs: a Pomeranian named Pom, and Trigg, a rottweiler-mastiff, according to the BBC.

“She liked to throw them up in the air and the little one, Pom, was going for the big one, not aggressively but he used to growl and snap when he wanted to get the nugget first,” West said.

Although described as a “gentle giant,” Trigg had a powerful set of jaws.

“Trigg’s done this thing where he chomps his mouth,” West said.

And when Hempstead tossed the nugget, that’s what Trigg did.

“It looked like to me it wasn’t a grab,” West said. “He just went to do a chomping thing and caught her under the arm.”

Mother, 34, attacked by dog died after bite severed artery in arm https://t.co/rqMdPyWM5O pic.twitter.com/SW4uN2TqiF — The Independent (@Independent) August 15, 2024



Hempstead, a mother of five, died early the next morning, on July 30, 2024, according to People.

West was immediately arrested but released shortly after, the BBC reported.

The coroner recorded the bite incident as an accidental death.

But Hempstead’s passing was heartbreaking for another reason, too.

“The double tragedy about this is that she and the rest of her family suffered a terrible bereavement only a few weeks beforehand, of the death of her daughter,” coroner Brookes said.

“She was still reeling from that,” he said.

As for Trigg and Pom, police said they’ve been “disclaimed for destruction.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.