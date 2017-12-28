Mom Accidentally Murdered Elf on the Shelf in Front of the Kids

One young mother’s hilarious story about “killing” her children’s Elf on the Shelf has gone viral.

Brittany Mease took to Facebook to vent about what many families with young children now deal with during the 24 days leading up to Christmas; where to put their Elf.

Since 2005 families all over the world have been reading to their children about Santa’s helper in the modern classic book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition.” The book is accompanied by a doll which parents can then move around the house daily, to remind their little ones to stay on Santa’s nice list.

In a story fit for a sitcom, Mease explains how her family’s elf, Elfis, had already arrived at the house on Dec. 1 with a broken leg, which was hilariously blamed on the kids leaving their toys about the house for people, or elves, to trip on.

So, Elfis had to be on bed rest for 2 weeks.

Mease shared her excitement regarding not having to think about where to put the elf for a whole 14 days.

However, as Christmas drew closer Mease, preoccupied with prepping for the holidays, and well, life with children in general, forgot to move Elfis.

The kids noticed that he had stayed in bed a little longer than what Doc McStuffins had required…

“The other day, the kids noticed that it had been longer than 14 days and he hadn’t moved; so when they weren’t looking, I grabbed him off the kitchen counter and quickly tossed him in the oven (until I could move him later and not raise any suspicion)” wrote Mease.

“They have been waiting for him to come back for a couple days, but life’s been a little crazy with Gray being super sick (and my life being a joke in general) so… I forgot. I seriously forgot I put the freaking elf in the freaking oven!”

Later that day, Mease went to prep lunch for the kids.

She went to preheat the oven, forgetting that Elfis was still inside, according to the blog Sunny Skyz.

“I preheated the oven and started cleaning the kitchen. About four minutes later, I started to smell something REALLY funky; and that’s when all hell broke loose, and I broke my son’s heart…” Mease lamented.

“In mid-conversation with Brittany, I yelled, ‘THE ELF! THE FREAKING ELF IS IN THE OVEN!'” she recalled. “Brittany rushed in to help me get him out, and Gray came in the kitchen with excitement (literally the happiest I think I’ve seen him since he got out of the hospital) thinking our elf was back; but his world fell apart as we were using kitchen utensils to get our burnt and melting elf, out of the oven.”

“I would have thought that with Gray being older, he would have laughed at it, but it was Ily that laughed — and Gray that got his little heart broken. I seriously suck,” she continued.

There is somewhat of a happy ending though.

Apparently, the family had another elf hiding that Mease was able to switch out, and of course, Santa was able to make a special trip out to rescue his injured worker.

Mease wrote: “Sooooo… guess what I’m doing today? I’m having to scramble and find the other elf we have; and then I have to call Santa (in front of the kids) and ask him if he will please pick Elfis up tonight. Ya know, since he is unable to make it to the North Pole to get fixed (because his head literally popped off from being too hot, once we pulled him out of the oven; and his feet are completely melted off).”

Although quite funny, Mease’s story serves as a reminder to keep your very flammable elf away from anything hot.

As previously reported by The Western Journal, all season long there have been reports of folks leaving their elves too close to stoves, candles and even Christmas lights causing the dolls to ignite.

So, if you are planning to continue, or perhaps start the Elf on the Shelf tradition next year, fire safety experts warn to keep your doll away from anything that could catch fire (especially the oven).

