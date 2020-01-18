Mom Allegedly Beaten Outside High School by Girl She Came To Accuse of Bullying Her Daughter

A California mom claims she was attacked by teens after going to her daughter’s high school to report the same teens for bullying her daughter.

Police in Union City, south of Oakland in the Bay Area, responded to James Logan High School after they received reports of a “fight in progress,” according to People.

“We were told multiple people were involved in the fight,” Union City Police Lt. Steve Mendez said.

Eder Rojas told KRON-TV that he and his wife, Maria Jimenez, went to the high school Tuesday morning to report a group of teens who had been bullying their 16-year-old daughter, but before they were able to get to the office the accused group allegedly approached them.

“They want to hit my daughter but I cover a lot that they didn’t, they couldn’t get there, so they grabbed my wife,” Rojas said.

Jimenez described the attack that landed her in the hospital for two days to KABC-TV.

“The girl was very furious, they grabbed by the hair and dragged me,” she recalled.

“I just wanted to talk to the principal,” she said. “You’d never imagine a kid would hit an adult. I thought we were safe on campus.”

Law enforcement arrested one of the teen girls involved in the incident, but she was later released, according to People.

The school district said the arrested teen was not a student at the high school.

Mendez said his department is still investigating the incident and trying to determine who initiated the altercation.

“At this point we have one side telling us one thing and the other side telling us another. We don’t know who started it or how it started,” he said.

“It will be interesting to find out exactly why all the parties met up at the front of the school at the same time,” Mendez continued. “We don’t know if they were confronted or went looking for the suspect before going to the principal’s office. We don’t know who did what and for what reason.

“The motive is part of the investigation. There were at least six people involved in this thing. I am not saying they are active participants, but they were there.”

According to KABC, the school sent a statement to parents expressing its willingness to cooperate with the Union City Police Department during the ongoing investigation.

The couple said they are planning to send their daughter to a different school and will consider legal representation.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up on behalf of the family to help cover medical expenses.

