Mom Arrested After Horrific Death of Young Child, Slapped with Three Separate Murder Charges After the Sick Story Emerges

 By Jack Davis  January 2, 2022 at 2:02pm
A Georgia woman has been charged in connection with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter.

Early last month, the body of Kamarie Holland was found in an abandoned home in Phenix City, Alabama.

Jeremy Williams, 37, was charged with capital murder in connection with the child’s death.

Then last week, Kristy Siple, Kamarie’s mother, was arrested in connection with the girl’s death, according to WTVM-TV.

An arrest warrant says Siple agreed to accept payment from another person “for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child,” according to WAGA-TV.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has charged Siple with one count of human trafficking, as well as three counts of murder. The murder counts include murder during the course of kidnapping; murder during the course of rape; and murder during the course of sodomy.

Siple is being held without bond in the Russell County Jail.

Did you think society can recover from how far it has fallen?

She had made the initial report that the child was missing.

Last month, she had insisted she had nothing to do with the disappearance and death of her child.

“I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this,” Siple had previously told WTVM-TV. “She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have 3 boys and her.”

Police said Williams will also be charged with capital murder during the course of kidnapping, capital murder during the course of rape, capital murder during the course of sodomy, and production of child pornography. He is also being held without bond.

Columbus Police Department Assistant Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said the case is a reminder to parents to be aware of those with whom their children associate.

“This has really struck a nerve with us,” said Dent-Fitzpatrick. “We care about our kids, we care about our community. So please monitor where your kids are.”

Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, issued a statement, according to WBRL-TV.

“The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie.  It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” the statement read.

“She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves,” the statement continued.

Authorities believe this is one of the first human trafficking cases in the area.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
