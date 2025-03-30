Mom Calls Police After Dreaming Her Son Died - Hours Later, They Arrive with Unexplainable News

A mother in the United Kingdom said she had a nightmare about her son just as he was being brutally murdered.

The dream disturbed her so much that when Katja Faber woke up, she ran to the bathroom and vomited.

She shared her dream in the podcast “Killer Privilege,” which aired a 7-episode series of the tragedy.

“Alex’s face was pushed against mine and he was screaming, then his eyes were filled with terror and he was in pain. I could see a shadow walking behind what looked like a sofa, backwards and forwards,” Faber said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“He was a terrorized person in pain. It was almost like his face had melted into mine, as if I was the person going through this horror,” Faber said about the dream, which happened in December 2014.

At that time, Faber’s 23-year-old son, Alex Morgan, had been living in Zurich, Switzerland.

Faber tried calling Alex after the dream, but when he didn’t answer, she knew something was wrong, so she called the police in Zurich.

Hours later, they showed up at her door, and she knew they had bad news.

“I let out a scream. It’s like being hit by a truck. You just can’t breathe. You know, even though I’d somehow known it, until somebody tells you, you can’t process it,” Faber said.

In a blog post, Faber described the manner in which her son was murdered.

“He was battered with a metre-high candlestick, bludgeoned with metal statues, repeatedly cut with glass shards on his head and strangled. Alex was unable to defend himself throughout his ordeal. He suffered over 50 injuries to his head alone,” Faber wrote.

He died after the killer forced a candlestick down his throat, she wrote.

Police could not provide an exact time of death, but Faber believed it happened at 6:13 a.m., when she had her dream.

The alleged murderer was art dealer Bennet von Vertes, who was reportedly high on ketamine and cocaine when the killing happened.

The night of the murder, the two had been staying on Lake Zurich at a ski chalet owned by Von Vertes’ parents.

The two had reportedly just gotten back from a night out and were playing a game of chess before the murder, according to the London Evening Standard.

In a 2017 trial, Von Vertes at first said he didn’t remember the incident.

But at a 2019 retrial, he said the drugs made him think Morgan was a green alien trying to kill him, pleading temporary insanity.

Faber alleged in her blog that Von Vertes had a criminal past.

In 2011, he reportedly attacked his father, who subsequently fled his mansion and went to a neighbor for help.

Months before the murder, Von Vertes allegedly raped and tried to kill his then-girlfriend, Faber wrote.

The case following Morgan’s murder was fraught with injustice.

Faber was sent a bill of more than 1,217 Swiss francs (roughly $1,400) for the plastic sheet used in covering her son’s corpse at the crime scene.

“And I remember reading this and looking at it, and I literally had to lie down in bed, and I crumpled the bill in my hand, and I just wept and wept and wept,” she said. “The thought of my Alex being put on this sheet, and I getting the bill. It was just so awful.”

After numerous trials since 2017, Von Vertes in 2022 was sentenced to a Swiss prison for 12 years, according to the London Evening Standard.

But in December 2023, on the anniversary of Morgan’s murder, Von Vertes was released on parole after having served only nine.

Katja said Von Vertes still owes her more than 100,000 francs (about $113,000) in legal costs.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Von Vertes reportedly posted a picture of himself shirtless and flipping off the camera.

“Catch me if you can,” the post read.

