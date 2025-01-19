Mom Catches School Board Giving BDSM Lit to Kindergartners, Then They Ask Her Startling Question

Pro tip for parents: If you’re going to complain about your kids being fed softcore BDSM pornography in their kindergarten class, be sure not to swear. There are sensitive ears around.

Not the kids’ ears, mind you, but the adult ears in the school board meeting. That’s who they’re concerned about protecting.

Welcome to the upside-down priorities of the woke world, folks!

In a viral video posted Wednesday by Libs of TikTok on X, a mother confronted the Penfield Central School District in northwestern New York over a book she said was found in a library display meant to appeal to kindergarteners.

“They’re displayed up front, colorful, and of course, children are attracted to colorful things, folks, sparkling things. That’s why it’s in this district’s sick agenda to have these books displayed in the manner they are,” the mother said.

The book in question is “The Rainbow Parade,” a book which shows a “pride” parade with all the, ahem, details intact.

In one of the illustrations a “man is naked, walking down the street, his butt crack showing and all,” according to the parent.

“This is a children’s book,” she emphasized. “Why is there a naked man, pornographic material, being shown to children in elementary school? Here’s what the caption reads: ‘Everyone is wearing whatever makes them feel most themselves, even if it means nothing at all.'”

Indeed, there’s plenty of BDSM gear in “The Rainbow Parade,” according to a summary from BookLooks.org. It starts on page three: “The illustration on this page depicts a group of people on a sidewalk behind barriers awaiting the start of a parade. Two men in the crowd are wearing BDSM attire,” the description of the illustration reads.

On page four: “A man wearing a fox mask and BDSM attire over a shirt is standing near him. There is also a nude woman walking down a street. She is shown from a posterior view and a young girl crossing the street is looking in her direction.”

And it’s not just pornography. There’s also straight-up indoctrination.

On page 11: “The illustration on the top-left side of this page depicts several individuals holding signs which read: ‘REMEMBER STONEWALL,’ ‘LOVE IS LOVE,’ ‘EQUALITY NOW,’ ‘BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER,’ and ‘ACT UP FIGHT BACK FIGHT AIDS.'”

As the mother went on to note, this is a school district that apparently doesn’t allow the showing of the movie “Home Alone” because it includes the scene where Buzz tells Kevin, “I wouldn’t let you sleep in my room if you were growing on my a**.” Indeed, they admonished her for saying the word, too — in a room full of adults.

When she said that “this is the same school district that will allow this man’s naked a** to show,” she got a language warning. If only she’d worn a leather harness and had two rainbow flags sticking out of her hair, whatever language spewed from her mouth would probably be okay.

The mother, who works in the court system, said that “they should be brought up on abuse charges, whoever approved this.”

“It’s robbing our children of their innocence,” she continued as they tried to tell her she was out of time.

MUST WATCH: A mom calls out Penfield Central School District in NY board after her daughter was allowed to take out a booked from the school library called “The Rainbow Parade” which includes graphic sexual messaging including an image of a naked man. We have a serious grooming… pic.twitter.com/kxKrKHHWcb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2025

“It’s time to get back to education, not indoctrination. It’s sinister, okay? So shame on all of you,” she said, before singling out one member of the board: “Except for you. You’re probably the only good one here.”

Somewhat unsurprisingly, this wasn’t the first viral ignominy the board has faced over what can be described, using the general term, as wokeness:







A teacher in Penfield Central School District (@PenfieldCSD) was photographed with the words “repulsive, nauseating, disgusting” under the word “republican.” The Superintendent put out a statement claiming it was “taken out of context” and that the words were related to two… pic.twitter.com/XmsdqVQfoC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2024

Let this be a lesson to those who thought that the GOP’s resounding victory on Election Day meant wokeness is in retreat.

These are the ideologues we’ve put in charge of educating our children, from preschool to postgraduate — along with a bevy of other fields, like media and tech, in which they exert covert influence — and they’re not going to burn their xhe/xir pronoun placards and get themselves a MAGA poster to replace them any time soon.

Just as the progressives have led a long march through the institutions from the 1960s onward, we can’t expect a short march out of the institutions to suffice.

Not only do we need to take our children away from these barbaric, neo-Babylonian institutions, we need to forcefully ensure institutions march themselves out of the smut and mire they’ve sunk themselves into as well.

Until we do, this is still cultural whack-a-mole. If you want to keep playing that game, fine. Our children, however, deserve better.

