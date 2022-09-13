The mother of a recently deceased 18-year-old man won’t stop until she gets to the bottom of what happened.

Her son, Lorenzo Squillance, a lifeguard at San Benedetto del Tronto in Italy, died suddenly after he began feeling ill on Saturday.

His mother, Paola, a teacher, drove Lorenzo to the hospital after he complained of feeling unwell, according to Bigodino.it

After rushing Lorenzo inside, Paola quickly returned to the car to “find a parking space.”

By the time she returned to her son, everything had changed.

According to the news outlet, Paola returned to the emergency room find her son “already intubated and dying.”

Doctors prepared to rush the young man to a hospital better equipped to deal with his deteriorating condition.

However, Lorenzo’s heart stopped before they could do so.

The 18-year-old was reportedly a healthy young man with a normal lifestyle.

Following the news of his death, the Riviera delle Palme National Lifesaving Society shared a Facebook post in honor of Lorenzo’s memory.

“Hi Lorenzo, It was great having a lifeguard like you on our team. Your politeness, kindness, availability and the great commitment shown in your work will always remain a beautiful memory and an example for all. Watch over your family from heaven, you’ll be a great lifeguard even from up there,” the group wrote, according to a translation.

Paola is now demanding authorities to conduct an autopsy of her son.

According to ItalyNews.online, following the mother’s demands, the public prosecutor’s office has officially ordered an autopsy of the 18-year-old. The autopsy is set to be conducted over the next few days, Bigodino.it reported.

This isn’t the only strange death of a young person to take place in Europe in recent months. According to Euro Weekly News, a few other cases have popped up in that time.

For instance, on July 6, a 13-year-old died suddenly in the Italian province of Prato. It was later revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with myocarditis.

On Monday, two days after Lorenzo Squillance’s death, a 13-year-old Moscow girl, Ira Solomyatnik, drowned after suffering a cardiac arrest while swimming.

