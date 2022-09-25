Parler Share
News
This stock photo pictures a gravestone in a cemetery.
This stock photo pictures a gravestone in a cemetery. (Douglas Sacha / Getty Images)

Mom Died of Cancer Years Ago, Kids Disgusted After Realizing Man Visits Her Grave Every Morning with Sick Ritual

 By Jack Davis  September 25, 2022 at 3:36pm
Parler Share

The family of a woman buried in a New York state cemetery said her grave is routinely profaned by a man who urinates upon it and leaves feces there.

Linda Torello died of cancer in 2017. She is buried in the cemetery of Tappan Reformed Church in Orangetown, New York, just across the state line from New Jersey, according to the New York Post.

After weeks of finding bags of feces at his mom’s grave, Michael Andrew Murphy of Dumont, New Jersey, tried to get evidence.

At first, although he could get images, they were too blurry to matter, although they showed a regular pattern of visits at the same time every day, according to the Post.

On Sept. 18, he said that a phone he set up on a nearby headstone recorded a man urinating on his mother’s grave, according to the Daily Voice.

Trending:
Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

“I saw his car pull in. I tried to get in my car, but I was afraid I might spook him,” he said. “So I hid behind a shed.”

“I could see him walking up to the grave,” he said. “Believe me, I don’t know how I made it through that. I never had so much rage in my life.”

Murphy said an Orangetown police officer ticketed the man for public urination but is displeased with the police response.

“I’m sick over this. I can’t even think straight,” Murphy said.

Should this man face serious punishment for the vile vandalism?

The man involved had a relationship with Torello, Murphy said. Murphy said he is positive of the man’s identity.

Murphy first became aware of the situation in April when there was a small plastic bag of feces near the grave, the Post reported.

“I figured somebody was walking their dog and left it,” he said, according to the Daily Voice. But it wasn’t a one time incident.

“Sure enough, three weeks later, my sister went and found another bag,” Murphy said, noting that they found another bag in July, which led him and his sister to investigate further.

Murph said he has no idea how long this has gone on.

Related:
Levin: Dem Prosecutors' Abusive Targeting of Trump Will Not Stop Until GOP Prosecutors Do Same to Bidens

“He could have been peeing out there for five years, and we wouldn’t have known it,” Murphy said, according to the Post.

Murphy told the Daily Mail that the desecration of the grave has paused.

“I believe he stopped, but I’m so protective at this point that l’ve been going every morning just in case. At least if he sees a car there he will be deterred to keep driving by because the police were a complete letdown,” he said.

“I promised my wife and kids I wouldn’t hurt him, but I’m afraid to confront him because I wouldn’t be able to control myself if I got that close to him. He did this to my mother’s grave for months maybe years. Every cop I speak to has said, ‘You’re a better man than me ’cause I would have killed him,’” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Poland Begins Distributing Iodine Tablets as Nuclear Fears Grow
Finally Free of White House, Jen Psaki Delivers Bad News to the Nation's Democrats
Mom Died of Cancer Years Ago, Kids Disgusted After Realizing Man Visits Her Grave Every Morning with Sick Ritual
Woman Shocked to Find Wall 'Bleeding,' Discovers the Strange Cause That Could Turn Your Walls Blood Red, Too
Chilling Note Left by Former MMA Fighter Might Be Biggest Clue in Georgia Mom's Murder: Report
See more...

Conversation