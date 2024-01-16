A cautionary tale has emerged from Australia that rivals any number of possible contenders for the most disgusting thing that could be found in a toddler’s underwear drawer.

Last week, Mark Pelley of Melbourne shared on social media his encounter with a 5-foot Eastern brown snake in the dresser of a 3-year-old’s bedroom.

The boy’s mother had discovered it there and called Pelley, a professional snake catcher.

As noted by the Brisbane Times, Australia’s Eastern brown is the world’s second-most venomous snake behind the Australian inland taipan.

In a brief video on his The Snake Hunter page, Pelley said, “A brown snake in an underwear drawer, that’s not something you see every day.”

“Mum Went to get some clothes for her son and found a large 5 foot brown snake instead,” he wrote in the accompanying post.

“We figured out what happened. She carried in folded washing yesterday and as she was taking clothes from clothes line, brown snake crawled into it. Then without realising, she put a bundle of folded clothes containing the world’s 2nd most venomous snake into her son’s drawers,” Pelley wrote.

After one Fakebook poster questioned why no one noticed a snake amid the underwear, he said, “they weigh next to nothing and seriously – this can happen to anyone. I’ve seen people carry brown snakes in their handbag or otherwise shopping bags. One day this could happen to you.”

Do you have a fear of snakes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (186 Votes) No: 29% (75 Votes)

A poster using the name Katherine Van Langenberg offered a tongue-in-cheek reply on Pelley’s Facebook page, writing, “I was looking for an excuse to not do my laundry and I believe I just found it”

Not to be outdone, a poster using the name Phil Davis chimed in, “That was a clothes call.”

John Simmons, writing on Outkick, offered his two cents.

“Apparently, if I’m ever in Australia, I could open up my backpack and find a lethal predator just chilling next to my clothes!” he wrote.

“If I ever visit Down Under, I think I’ll just stay in my hotel room. I’d like to leave with my blood still functioning properly,” Simmons said.

The snake is a common, if not welcome, visitor in Australian homes, according to the Australian Museum.

“Because the Eastern Brown Snake can cope and even thrive in areas of human disturbance, and its natural range happens to include some of the most populated parts of the country, this species is probably encountered more than any other type of snake,” its website says.

The bad news is that its venom “contains powerful presynaptic neurotoxins, procoagulants, cardiotoxins and nephrotoxins, and successful envenomation can result in progressive paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding. Occasional fatalities have occurred as a result of bleeding into the brain due to coagulation disturbances (consumptive coagulopathy).”

“This species has the unfortunate distinction of causing more deaths from snake bite than any other species of snake in Australia,” the museum’s site says.

It suggests a live-and-let-live approach: “Many bites have been a direct result of people trying to kill these snakes and could obviously have been avoided.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.