Mom Being Forced to Leave NYC Highlights the Folly of Dem Gun-Grabbing

There are many, many contemptible things about the Democratic Party.

Yet even in that deep pond of sewage, there is one trait that is perhaps the worst of all, and that’s the way leftist Democrats politicize any shooting into a platform for attacking the Second Amendment.

It’s as predictable as the day is long.

And amid that reprehensible rhetoric, there’s always a talking point that’s bothered this writer: How do their overbearingly restrictive rules for law-abiding citizens stop criminals?

It’s a serious question, and a great answer might actually persuade my mind on this issue.

But as is, there isn’t even an adequate answer to that question, and no case lays that out clearer than the case of New Yorker Starli Sanchez.

The 34-year-old mother had her life turned upside down when she was shot in the leg on May 18 when she went grocery shopping in New York City.

Tragically, someone did die during that shooting, and the trauma of it all has left Sanchez with little choice but to ditch the Big Apple.

(According to News 12, 57-year-old Kevin Jennings, “an innocent bystander” was shot in the head.)

“We just have to get out of the city, actually, because it’s getting very violent,” Sanchez, a married city worker with two children, told the New York Post.

Sanchez continued: “It’s getting very bad every year because there are too many people with guns in the city.”

Now, that may sound like your typical anti-Second Amendment preamble, but bear with her.

“There are too many kids with guns in the city,” Sanchez continued. “They have to take care of the situation.

“The situation is getting out of hand with people having illegal guns everywhere in the city.”

Ah, there you have it. The “illegal” part of it all. Sanchez’s remarks, regardless of intent, highlight the pervasive nature of the criminal element.

There is no deed too dastardly and no depth too low to stoop to when it comes to someone already committed to breaking the law.

Speaking of which, as you can surely surmise via common sense, New York City — a deep blue haven of Democratic leadership — already has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation.

According to anti-Second Amendment advocacy group Everytown, New York, as a state, ranks as having the fourth-strongest gun restrictions in the country, behind only California, Massachusetts and Illinois — the last of which is a joke unto itself.

(For the curious, Everytown lists Idaho, Mississippi, Arkansas and Montana as the four least-restrictive states when it comes to gun rights and ownership.)

I ask again: How do you square this very round peg through that very square hole? If some freedom-encroaching restrictions aren’t enough to curtail gun violence, more will fix it? Give me a break.

Listen, there’s a reason that one of the most enduring quotes in all of political discourse is, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help,” courtesy of former President Ronald Reagan.

It’s so true, and Sanchez’s harrowing tale of being forced to leave her beloved city is proof of that.

Constant meddling from Democrats trying to cut down the Second Amendment has only made things worse because hamstringing law-abiding citizens doesn’t do anything to dissuade bad people from doing bad things.

More government interference isn’t going to save this country.

A revival and mass turning to God will fix that, but that’s a much longer plea that deserves it’s own piece.

For now, tales like that of Sanchez and other people trying to make do in deep blue states are a stark reminder that government over-regulation has never fixed a thing.

If anything, they’ve made things worse.

