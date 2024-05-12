Share
News

Mom Goes Into Porta-Potty to Help 4-Year-Old Daughter After Heated Argument with Stranger ... Then the Entire Structure Begins to Tip

 By Jack Davis  May 12, 2024 at 8:52am
Share

An 18-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested after police said that an argument tipped over — perhaps a bit too literally — into rage.

Manchester police outlined the porta-potty incident on Facebook.

“On May 8, 2024, Manchester Police dispatch received a call from a young mother reporting that she and her 4-year-old daughter had been trapped inside a porta-potty at Derryfield Park after a man pushed it from behind,” police wrote.

“The pair reported being covered in feces and bodily fluids,” the post added.

Trending:
Judge Engoron Under Investigation for What Happened Before Slapping Trump with $454 Million Fine

“Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said the man and woman had been arguing near the porta-potty,” the post said.

The argument did not end there, police said.

“When the woman went inside to assist her daughter, the man pushed it over,” police wrote.

“It landed with the door on the pavement, trapping them inside,” the post said.

Are these charges too lenient?

“Bystanders quickly ran over to the overturned toilet and stood it up, freeing the two. The mother and child were not hurt,” the post said.

Aiden Studer, 18 of Manchester was arrested, the post said.

Police said Studer and the victims did not know each other before the incident, according to WFXT-TV.

Related:
Stepson Held Without Bail After Horrifying Incident During Diploma Ceremony

“It’s disgusting, obviously, the thought of what occurred inside there and traumatizing because she had a young child with her,” Heather Hamel of the Manchester Police Department said, according to WMUR-TV.

“So, it’s definitely something that caught our attention, and this person was arrested and charged once they were identified,” she said.

Studer is charged with two counts of criminal restraint and criminal mischief, police said.

He also faces a charge of simple assault after a shoe was thrown at a police officer.

Studer was released to appear in court at a later date.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tom Cotton: Biden's Position Is for a 'Hamas Victory'
Charles Reduces Prince Harry to Tears with 'Kick in the Teeth' Pronouncement to 'Welcome' Him Back to UK: Expert
Top Chevrolet Model to Be Discontinued in Transition to EV Lineup
Mom Goes Into Porta-Potty to Help 4-Year-Old Daughter After Heated Argument with Stranger ... Then the Entire Structure Begins to Tip
Hillary Clinton-Produced Broadway Musical Bombs Spectacularly, Now Sitting at Bottom 23% in Audience Draw
See more...

Conversation