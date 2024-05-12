An 18-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested after police said that an argument tipped over — perhaps a bit too literally — into rage.

Manchester police outlined the porta-potty incident on Facebook.

“On May 8, 2024, Manchester Police dispatch received a call from a young mother reporting that she and her 4-year-old daughter had been trapped inside a porta-potty at Derryfield Park after a man pushed it from behind,” police wrote.

“The pair reported being covered in feces and bodily fluids,” the post added.

“Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said the man and woman had been arguing near the porta-potty,” the post said.

The argument did not end there, police said.

“When the woman went inside to assist her daughter, the man pushed it over,” police wrote.

“It landed with the door on the pavement, trapping them inside,” the post said.

“Bystanders quickly ran over to the overturned toilet and stood it up, freeing the two. The mother and child were not hurt,” the post said.

A teenager was allegedly toppled over a porta potty at a New Hampshire park Wednesday — covering the mother and 4-year-old daughter inside with filth, according to police. Aiden Studer, 18, is accused of pushing the john from behind so that it landed on its door, trapping the… pic.twitter.com/8QvsKmRpbs — Paul Kang ✡️⚖️ (@LPaulKang) May 11, 2024

Aiden Studer, 18 of Manchester was arrested, the post said.

Police said Studer and the victims did not know each other before the incident, according to WFXT-TV.

“It’s disgusting, obviously, the thought of what occurred inside there and traumatizing because she had a young child with her,” Heather Hamel of the Manchester Police Department said, according to WMUR-TV.

“So, it’s definitely something that caught our attention, and this person was arrested and charged once they were identified,” she said.

Studer is charged with two counts of criminal restraint and criminal mischief, police said.

He also faces a charge of simple assault after a shoe was thrown at a police officer.

Studer was released to appear in court at a later date.

