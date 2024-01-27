The young girl told police that Sheppard had raped her several times previously.
He was charged with three counts of first degree rape of a minor under the age of 14, but Fox News reported that the girl said he’d sexually assaulted her six other times while she was 11 or 12 years old, including one time on her 12th birthday. (Other sources said that she had been raped a total of six times, not six additional times.)
Sheppard is currently in Cleveland County Jail facing charges of lewd molestation, rape by instrumentation, exposing others to AIDS, pattern of criminal offenses, and the aforementioned three charges of first degree rape.
The Kansas City Star reported that Sheppard told police he did not wear a condom when he raped the victim.
His bond was set at $500,000, KFOR said, citing unspecified “records.”
Fox reported that Sheppard coached a youth baseball team called the Oklahoma Aftermath and had done so for “the last several years.”
Another southwest Oklahoma City minor was raped last October by a man posing as a minor on social media, KOCO reported at the time.
Police told the outlet that the 18-year-old man had communicated with his alleged victim through Instagram for weeks before picking the 14-year-old up from school, taking her to a nearby park and raping her multiple times.
The man, whom KOCO did not name in its report, was arrested and charged with “multiple sexual assault complaints.”
The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy told the outlet that the rise of social media’s popularity has led to a rise in child predation on those platforms.
“We would encourage parents to be wary. Check your kid’s social media frequently. Some people feel it’s an invasion of privacy, but to keep these kids safe, you really have to know the conversations they’re having,” OICA CEO Joe Dorman told KOCO.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
