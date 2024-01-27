A 39-year-old youth baseball coach is facing at least seven felony charges after being caught allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl by the girl’s mother.

One of those charges derives from the fact that Donovan Scott Sheppard told officials that he was HIV positive, according to an affidavit cited by KFOR in Oklahoma City.

According to those records, Sheppard had to be picked up by the woman with whom he was living after he’d gotten into a fight at a bar in nearby Moore, Oklahoma, on Jan. 13.

The woman then went to bed in her southwest Oklahoma City home, but found Sheppard raping the girl, her daughter, when she woke up.

She held Sheppard at gunpoint until police arrived and arrested him.

The young girl told police that Sheppard had raped her several times previously.

He was charged with three counts of first degree rape of a minor under the age of 14, but Fox News reported that the girl said he’d sexually assaulted her six other times while she was 11 or 12 years old, including one time on her 12th birthday. (Other sources said that she had been raped a total of six times, not six additional times.)

Sheppard is currently in Cleveland County Jail facing charges of lewd molestation, rape by instrumentation, exposing others to AIDS, pattern of criminal offenses, and the aforementioned three charges of first degree rape.

The Kansas City Star reported that Sheppard told police he did not wear a condom when he raped the victim.

Should more law-abiding citizens own and carry firearms? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (225 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

His bond was set at $500,000, KFOR said, citing unspecified “records.”

Fox reported that Sheppard coached a youth baseball team called the Oklahoma Aftermath and had done so for “the last several years.”

Another southwest Oklahoma City minor was raped last October by a man posing as a minor on social media, KOCO reported at the time.

Police told the outlet that the 18-year-old man had communicated with his alleged victim through Instagram for weeks before picking the 14-year-old up from school, taking her to a nearby park and raping her multiple times.

He had claimed to be only 17.

The man, whom KOCO did not name in its report, was arrested and charged with “multiple sexual assault complaints.”

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy told the outlet that the rise of social media’s popularity has led to a rise in child predation on those platforms.

“We would encourage parents to be wary. Check your kid’s social media frequently. Some people feel it’s an invasion of privacy, but to keep these kids safe, you really have to know the conversations they’re having,” OICA CEO Joe Dorman told KOCO.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.