Both sides of NIagara Falls, as well as Goat Island, are pictured. (Juan Camilo Bernal / Getty Images)

Mom Jumps Off Niagara Falls with Her Two Young Children - Final Social Media Posts Showed Despair

 By Ole Braatelien  October 31, 2024 at 11:44am
Social media posts revealed another clue about the mother who jumped to her death, with her two children, from Niagara Falls, New York, on Monday.

Although authorities are still investigating the incident, which occurred on Goat Island in Niagara Falls, they’ve since come to a tentative conclusion:

“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature,” New York State Police stated in a news release.

The incident involved 33-year-old mother Chianti Means; her 9-year-old son, Roman Rossman; and her 5-month-old daughter, Mecca Means.

Police said the trio crossed over the guard rail and jumped from the falls on Luna Island, which is attached to Goat Island.

“It’s not something where they just stumbled in,” New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan said, ABC News reported.

Initial attempts to recover the bodies came back negative, according to the release.

Means’ social media posts just before her death revealed she was troubled over a recent breakup with her daughter’s father, the New York Post reported.

Posting on Facebook as Diamond Scott, Means shared her thoughts about the breakup, revealing loss and regret.

“I wish someone would love me because the man that’s suppose to does not,” she wrote in September.

“Everyone please leave me alone I’m in love with my daughter father,” she wrote a few days later on Oct. 1. “I want my family back. Respectfully Idgaf what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks.”

“You have to hold on to the ones you love. Never know when you might lose them,” she wrote later that day.

In one social media exchange, she disclosed even more detail about the breakup, blaming herself.

“Cause I was a dumb a** pregnant b**** who swore up & down I ain’t want him,” she wrote.

Friends of Means took to Facebook to share their grief after the tragedy, the New York Post reported.

“I can’t even bear to write a post about her and share memories,” friend Mich Molina wrote.

“I am literally sick to my stomach and I can’t even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children,” Molina wrote.

