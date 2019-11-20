Mom 'Livid' After Finding Daycare Worker's Fat-Shaming Card Tucked Into Age 5 Son's Lunchbox

A Texas mother is upset after a teacher at her son’s daycare wrote a hurtful note about her son and sent it home in her child’s lunchbox.

For the past three years, Francesca Easdon has sent her son Kyler to daycare at Rocking Horse Day Care Center in Kingwood, Texas.

Easdon had been pleased with the facility until recently, when Kyler, now 5, came home with a rude, handwritten note in his lunchbox.

Easdon explained how the event unfolded in a Facebook post, writing that she and Kyler had been working on learning about nutrition and making healthy food choices.

Knowing her son was a picky eater, and that some of the food transitions had been hard for him, Easdon had intentionally included a handwritten note in Kyler’s lunchbox to send her love and encouragement during mealtime.

“Please tell Kyler that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him,” Easdon wrote. “Thank you!”

But at the end of the school day, Easdon opened Kyler’s lunchbox to find a hurtful reply handwritten by an adult on the note: “NO!” the black-markered words read. “Put him on a diet and GO AWAY!”

“I sent this note in Kylers lunchbox, thinking that it would make him smile at lunch time, but instead, I received this in return from one of the teachers!’ the mom wrote on Facebook.

Easdon told KTRK that initially, she stood over the note feeling puzzled, reading it over and over while letting the harsh words sink in.

The confusion quickly turned to anger, and Easdon, rightfully so, wanted a resolution from Kyler’s daycare.

“Of course I was absolutely livid and immediately reached out to the school,” Easdon wrote on Facebook.

Easdon sat down with the school director and later learned her son’s teacher had confessed to writing the note. Still, she was disappointed that “almost no remorse was shown.”

The female teacher who wrote the note was fired, Easdon said, but she decided to pull her child out of the school anyway.

“I am disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return,” Easdon wrote. “I have removed Kyler from this daycare (Rocking Horse Kingwood) and am enrolling him in a beautiful new facility.”

Easdon hopes that her story will encourage other parents to remain vigilant about the daycare facilities they choose for their own children.

“I tried to handle it [in] a way that showed Kyler that you don’t have to stoop to that level,” Easdon wrote in a Facebook comment. “We are sharing it with everyone though so other parents can be aware.”

