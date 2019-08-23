SECTIONS
Mom Shares After-School Photograph of Age 5 Daughter's 'Eventful' First Day

By Kim Davis
Published August 23, 2019 at 2:08pm
As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.”

A hilarious side-by-side photo of a 5-year-old schoolgirl from Scotland is bringing joy and laughter to viewers around the globe.

Jillian Falconer, from Glasgow, Scotland, snapped a photo of her daughter Lucie on her first day of school.

Lucie looked very tidy in her school uniform, complete with tie, jacket and hair neatly in place.

Her prim and proper attire was complemented by a sweet smile on Lucie’s face — the look of a happy child eager for a fresh school year.

Lucie’s end-of-day look, however, was another story.

Falconer snapped another photo of Lucie as she came home after school, looking a bit like what the cat dragged in.

Can you relate to this little girl's end-of-day look?

Her hair was disheveled, shirt and jacket askew, tie hanging loosely around her neck. Lucie slung her sparkly unicorn backpack around her arm as she walked, socks falling down, across the grass.

Falconer submitted the side-by-side photos of Lucie to her local media outlet, Barrhead News, which was running a series of back-to-school photos on its Facebook page.

“Jillian’s daughter, Lucie, who started her first day back to P2, clearly had a more eventful day than all of us on Monday!” the outlet noted in a Facebook post.

The outlet loved the photos, which have quickly traveled across the globe as parents worldwide get a kick out of the very relatable photos.

Falconer spoke with Barrhead News about the hilarious photos, saying she was surprised by all the attention.

“Lucie is just like any typical child. When I went to pick her up from school and saw how she looked, I was mortified,” Falconer told the outlet.

“I asked her what she had been doing at school and she said, ‘Oh nothing, I just played with my friends.’”

Falconer credited her daughter’s bedraggled look to the excitement of the first day of school and the joy of being reunited with her friends.

“Her dad had messaged me from work, asking how her first day went, and I said to him, ‘You won’t believe the state she’s in,'” Falconer said.

As Lucie was getting out of the car, Falconer knew she had to seize the photo opportunity.

“When she was getting her bag out the car and walking towards me, I took the picture,” she said. “We can’t believe it has gone viral.”

