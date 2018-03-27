The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Mom, Sister of Slain Deputy End up Under Attack Inside Courthouse

By Rebekah Baker
March 27, 2018 at 2:39pm

Print

Howard County officer Carl Koontz was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in Russiaville, Indiana in 2016.

Now, two years later, the sister and mother of the fallen deputy are recovering after being attacked in the Howard County Courthouse.

Jackie Koontz, 54, and her daughter Alice Kootz, 27, were at the courthouse on Monday for a paternity hearing when they were approached by 36-year-old Bryson Small.

According to the sheriff’s office, Small knocked both women off their feet and hit them several times.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Both women suffered serious head and facial injuries. Jackie was treated and released, but Alice, who was knocked unconscious, is still in St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, WXIN reported.

The infant, Amelia Koontz, was in a baby carrier during the attack and was not injured.

“Small reportedly approached the two ‘to answer questions about the case,’ but it remains unclear why he attacked the women,” Fox News reported.

According to Sheriff Steve Rogers, the victims’ injuries would have been even worse it not for bystanders who intervened and stopped Small.

“I really commend the actions of some citizens as well as a couple of attorneys, in a matter of a couple seconds they were involved to protect these ladies,” he said.

Video of the attack is being considered evidence in the case and has yet been released.

Sheriff Rogers described the footage as “chilling.”

RELATED: While Gun Crime Has Plummeted Since 1993, No. of Guns in US Has Exploded

Small is being held without bond in the Howard County Jail for felony assault charges.

See the local news report below:

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: crime

By: Rebekah Baker on March 27, 2018 at 2:39pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Andy Biggs, Donald Trump, Paul Gosar

GOP Congressmen Issue Ominous Impeachment Warning

Becky Loggia

Nunes: We Found Links Between Clinton, the Democrat Party, and Russia

Randy DeSoto

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid Reveals Gift ‘I Can Only Imagine’ Father Gave Son

Becky Loggia

David Hogg Displeased After School Listens to Him but Bans HIS Rights

Jack Davis

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

McCabe Admission: Some Answers to Investigators Were ‘Not Fully Accurate’

Grace Carr

middle school

Parents Furious After Planned Parenthood Shows up at Middle School Health Fair

Andy Arnold

2018 March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Students Need To Practice Responsibility, Not Victimhood

Becky Loggia

Janelle Monroy

Wife of Illegal Immigrant Who Killed Two Sheriff’s Deputies Learns Her Fate

Recently Posted