Mom, Sister of Slain Deputy End up Under Attack Inside Courthouse

Howard County officer Carl Koontz was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in Russiaville, Indiana in 2016.

#NeverForget Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz Shot & killed two years ago while serving a warrant pic.twitter.com/CfQYWjn8Ar — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 20, 2018

Now, two years later, the sister and mother of the fallen deputy are recovering after being attacked in the Howard County Courthouse.

Jackie Koontz, 54, and her daughter Alice Kootz, 27, were at the courthouse on Monday for a paternity hearing when they were approached by 36-year-old Bryson Small.

According to the sheriff’s office, Small knocked both women off their feet and hit them several times.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

This man is behind bars for attacking 2 women this morning at the Howard County courthouse. Alice & Jackie Koontz were both taken to the hospital for facial/head injuries. pic.twitter.com/i2FTxkcaRl — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) March 26, 2018

Both women suffered serious head and facial injuries. Jackie was treated and released, but Alice, who was knocked unconscious, is still in St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, WXIN reported.

The infant, Amelia Koontz, was in a baby carrier during the attack and was not injured.

“Small reportedly approached the two ‘to answer questions about the case,’ but it remains unclear why he attacked the women,” Fox News reported.

According to Sheriff Steve Rogers, the victims’ injuries would have been even worse it not for bystanders who intervened and stopped Small.

“I really commend the actions of some citizens as well as a couple of attorneys, in a matter of a couple seconds they were involved to protect these ladies,” he said.

Video of the attack is being considered evidence in the case and has yet been released.

Sheriff Rogers described the footage as “chilling.”

RELATED: Architects Facing Murder Charges After Waterslide Decapitates 10-Year-Old Boy

Small is being held without bond in the Howard County Jail for felony assault charges.

See the local news report below:

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.