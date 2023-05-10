Mom Sues School After Discovering Disturbing Secret About After-School Club That Recruited Her Daughter

A mother in Colorado is taking action after she discovered that her daughter’s after-school “art club” was actually aimed at sexualizing children.

Mom Erin Lee said her sixth-grade daughter was exposed to an avalanche of radical LGBT material in the club, and she is now suing Wellington Middle School and Poudre School District in Fort Collins, Colorado, Fox News reported.

Lee said the group was sold to parents as an “art club,” but her daughter quickly realized the truth.

“When she got there, she very quickly learned it was actually gender and sexuality awareness club,” Lee told Fox on Tuesday.

“The art teacher had invited in an outside presenter into the classroom that day, and this woman did absolutely unthinkable things with the kids.”

Lee said the presenter told kids they are transgender if they feel uncomfortable with their bodies and said they can call themselves “queer” if they are “figuring out [their] sexuality.” The presenter also discussed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

“She talked to them about polyamory,” Lee continued. “She told them that these new labels that they had just adopted made them more likely to commit suicide and talked extensively about suicide.”

Lee said the speaker “runs an organization called ‘Skittles’ for kids 5 to 11 to discuss gender and sexuality.”

The children were warned that it may not be “safe” to tell their parents what they were learning in the group. Lee said the art teacher pulled her daughter aside and told her, “You don’t have to tell your parents.”

Lee said this stealth instruction in the LGBT agenda went on for nearly a year without parents knowing.

Now, a group of parents, including Lee, are taking the school and district to court.

Attorney Pam Bondi, who is representing the parents, said the suit is about “accountability” and “transparency.”

“These are taxpayer-funded teachers who are doing this,” Bondi told Fox. “We want to send a nationwide message to these school systems, these parents and these school boards that parents govern their children, not these teachers, and we’re going to give them the tools that they need … to protect them against indoctrination and all of these crazy things they’re doing.”

Last year, the district admitted that it had created “safe spaces” for this sort of radical sexual instruction.

“In PSD, we promise to create and uphold equitable, inclusive, and rigorous educational opportunities, outcomes, and experiences for all students. … As a district, we are committed to making our schools safe spaces in which all students can learn,” the district said last May.

“Genders and Sexualities Alliances, or GSAs, were established as safe spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, and any individual to come together with the goals of ensuring inclusivity, safety, and support,” the district’s statement continued.

“Discussions in GSAs may be confidential given that they can sometimes be sensitive in nature (i.e. a student may be ‘out’ with specific friends but not with the community at large).”

Tax-funded schools are absolutely not the place for secret clubs aimed at encouraging young children to join the LGBT “community” — not that any other place is, either. But schools should be utterly transparent and should make sure parents know what their kids are being exposed to, not just during class, but also in after-school programs.

We need to get back to teaching children math, reading, history and civics, not fake political schemes such as “equity” and racial and gender ideology. No wonder our schools are now some of the worst in the industrialized world.

