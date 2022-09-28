Mom Vanishes After Telling Husband She Was Getting Food - Now Her Car Has Been Found Hundreds of Miles Away

A New Orleans business released a surveillance video in connection to the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old language arts teacher from Texas who was last seen on Thursday.

Her vehicle was found in New Orleans, which is over 350 miles away from her home in the Houston area, according to WWL-TV.

“We did get surveillance of her actually parking her car on Saint Peters Street at 12:01 p.m. Friday afternoon and then kind of what direction she was walking. Saint Peters Street is pretty close to the Mississippi River,” Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told KRIV.

Miller said Texas EquuSeach started using a helicopter to search the Mississippi river after the video was released.



“We’re flying probably about 20 miles down the river, low flying. We’ve had a lot of success recovering drowning victims with the helicopter,” Miller said.

The surveillance video showed that the car was parked when she exited the car and started walking, according to KRIV.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alvin ISD teacher Michelle Reynolds who was reported missing by her husband on 09/22/22. She was last seen driving a Lexus RX 300 with TX License Plate# RSV-2914. Her car was found in New Orleans, but not Ms. Reynolds. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/YaiIGVmRYU — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) September 26, 2022



“Hopefully, she’s confused, and she’s wandering around over there and somebody’s going to see her, and we’re going to get her back safe. That’s certainly the goal,” Miller said.

Michelle had told her husband, Michael Reynolds, she was going to get food on Thursday but never returned, according to WWL-TV.

Michael had a geo-location device, which he said he used to look for Michelle’s grey Lexus SUV, according to The Daily Beast.

Michael and Michelle’s brother drove together to the New Orleans location where the SUV was tracked, according to WWL.

When they arrived, they found Michelle’s personal items in the car, but were unable to locate Michelle.

“Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge, but it was turned off.” Michael said.

Michael and Michelle have three children together.

“I am heading back to Houston now because I have three children. My daughter is having a really tough time and so is my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son as well,” Michael told KHOU.

“Please be on the lookout for Michelle. We love her and miss her dearly. We’re doing everything we can to bring her home safe.”

