Mom Whose Daughter Was Allegedly Killed by MS-13 Gang Member Has a Brutal Message for Joe Biden

Under the leadership of President Joe Biden, the situation on the southern border has collapsed, and now one angry mother has a message for the president.

According to Fox News, Tammy Nobles of Maryland lost her 20-year-old autistic daughter Kayla Hamilton after she was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant who was a member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

She is set to testify before Congress about the situation at the southern border, but before that, she had this firey message for Biden.

“If there was a more secured border and individuals coming here was [sic] properly vetted, my daughter would still be alive today,” Nobles said. “They let her down.”

“I want them to be properly vetted,” she continued. “They need to be able to check their background, not for crimes in this country, but also crimes in their country and where they came from.”

Fox News reports that U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement have charged an El Salvadorian national with first-degree murder connected after they matched his DNA with DNA from the crime scene.

Since the death of Nobles’ daughter, the situation at the border has only worsened, after Biden allowed the Trump-era Title 42 immigration restrictions to expire, leading to a surge in migrants coming towards the border.

The ensuing chaos has demonstrated one thing, any semblance of law and order at the southern border has completely broken down. Under the Biden administration, anarchy reigns supreme.

The alleged murder of Kayla Hamilton only further proves what we have already known, which is that this lawlessness is the new normal as a result of the Biden administration’s border policies.

This tragedy, and others like it, should never have been allowed to happen. If the Biden administration took strong measures to secure the border, vet people coming into the country, and stop gangs like MS-13, there are thousands of Americans who would still be alive.

Instead, however, in the name of some woke agenda, Biden and the Democrats have flung the door wide open, leaving many Americans vulnerable to the danger presented by drug cartels and criminals taking advantage of the law.

Not to mention, it does no good to the migrants that the Democrats claim to be helping, as it incentivizes them to make dangerous journeys and enables people smugglers to take advantage of them.

But it is not only on the border where we see the breakdown in order as a result of leftist policies. For years, leftists running our major cities have implemented soft-on-crime policies in the name of misplaced compassion.

Naturally, this has resulted in dangerous criminals being let back onto the street, and a massive rise in crime throughout the country.

It is said that lawlessness begets more lawlessness, and that is certainly true with the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has no interest in or intent of securing the border or keeping the streets of American cities safe from criminals. Instead, it is perfectly happy to turn a blind eye to these problems in the name of woke ideology.

Tammy Nobles is absolutely right to call the Biden administration out on this nonsense. It is time to put a stop to this and protect the American people.

