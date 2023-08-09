A mother of a teen arrested at a riot in New York City has spoken out against the mayor’s comments on the situation.

According to Fox News, 19-year-old Angel John was one of dozens arrested on Friday when a riot broke out in Union Square after a social media influencer announced he was doing a PlayStation giveaway.

John was present during the chaos and is accused of punching a police officer in the face.

Following the mayhem, New York City’s mayor Eric Adams said that parents bore responsibility for letting their children go out and behave in this unruly and disorderly fashion.

“This is not a policing issue, [it] is a parenting issue. And we need to be clear on that. Police is the response after an incident happened. But this should be a proactive approach,” Adams said, according to Fox.

However, John’s mother, Stacy Lucas, disagreed with the mayor’s assessment. In an interview with the New York Daily News, she tried to pass the blame for the melee onto “society” — and the police.

“You cannot blame parents. This is the blame of society, of people who use their guns to harm rather than protect,” Lucas said. “For you to sit there and throw stones, get your crooked cops in order.”

She also called the mayor’s comments “disrespectful” and said that “kids are going to be kids.”

Honestly, it is hard to believe that someone could have such little sense of accountability for not only their actions but the actions of their children as well.

Should elected officials take crime more seriously? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (261 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

No wonder the suspect, in this case, thought he could get away with something like that when he is raised by a mother who thinks that anything bad that happens is merely a failure of “society”, not of a person’s character or upbringing.

This mother blames everyone else and refuses to hold her son accountable for anything, and now he is facing charges as a consequence of his actions.

In one sense, however, Lucas is right to say that society is to blame for her son’s actions, but not in the way she thinks.

Modern society as a whole teaches young people that it is acceptable to engage in this sort of unruly behavior, which mainly derives from a politically correct leftist narrative.

That narrative has grown ever louder in recent years due to the Black Lives Matter movement.

When young people are constantly told that they can do no wrong and that it is the police and the authorities who are the evil ones, it is only natural that they will engage in this kind of behavior, and that is not good at all for society.

It is this sort of mentality that has produced the surge in crime that our country is currently experiencing.

We need to start holding people accountable for their actions once again.

Only then will we see some semblance of order return to the nation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.